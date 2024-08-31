NFL insider suggests 49ers could trade Deebo Samuel between now and November: 5 likely landing spots including the Steelers

After the San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk finally ended their contract dispute this week, there has been a lot of talk about his running mate Deebo Samuel. The one-time All-Pro has been a key member of the offense for much of his career. But in 2024, it became clear that Aiyuk is now the new WR1 on the depth chart.
The organization will not be able to hold on to a pair of expensive receivers. Not because they don’t want to but because they have handed out huge contracts to other players on the roster. Plus, legendary lineman Trent Williams is currently holding out, and the team will have to fork over a massive extension to starting quarterback Brock Purdy next year.
Deebo Samuel contract: Three years, $71.5 million
That is why San Francisco Chronicle 49ers reporter Mike Silver suggested this week that teams around the league will be sniffing around for a Deebo Samuel trade between now and the trade deadline in November. While he believes a deal is unlikely, if the team’s season heads in an unexpected direction or a player like Ricky Pearsall emerges, it makes a move more possible.
With that in mind, here are five teams that could make a surprise Deebo Samuel trade before Nov. 5.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers made a very hard push to land Aiyuk and reportedly were the closest of any suitor over the last few months. With the general structure of an Aiyuk in place, adjusting it to bring Samuel to Pittsburgh makes sense. If the Steelers end up being a contender in 2024, they may be even more willing to give up a similar return for the 28-year-old.
New England Patriots
The Patriots were another serious suitor for Aiyuk. However, rumors claim that the young star had no interest in signing a long-term deal with New England. Samuel would not have the same ability to dictate where he goes. The Patriots badly need more impact weapons on offense and could overpay for the receiver who has battled injuries in recent seasons.
Carolina Panthers
If the 49ers traded Deebo Samuel before Nov. 5, they will likely try and move him to the AFC. However, one of the few NFC squads they might be open to making a deal with is the Panthers. The team is unlikely to reach the playoffs in 2024 and moving the star pass catcher to Carolina is not expected to come back and bite them this season.
Denver Broncos
Before Aiyuk signed a new massive extension with San Francisco, the Broncos reportedly made a late push for a trade. In the end, they didn’t want to send one of their top receivers back in a deal. However, that stance could change later in the season or they may be willing to give up more valuable draft assets for Samuel if they are in contention for a playoff spot later this year.
Cleveland Browns
The Browns were another team that pursued Aiyuk. But like the Pats were also rebuffed when it came to signing an extension. A swap of Samuel for Amari Cooper could be possible since the Cleveland receiver is a free agent after this season. It would get money off the books for next season but also bring an impact receiver back in return. The big question is would the Browns be willing to make that deal during the season?
Deebo Samuel trade prediction
Chances are that Deebo Samuel will finish the 2024 NFL season in a 49ers uniform. However, if he is moved before Nov. 5, the Broncos or Browns are the most likely landing spots. Simply because they could send San Francisco an impact pass catcher back in return.