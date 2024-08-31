NFL insider suggests 49ers could trade Deebo Samuel between now and November: 5 likely landing spots including the Steelers

After the San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk finally ended their contract dispute this week, there has been a lot of talk about his running mate Deebo Samuel. The one-time All-Pro has been a key member of the offense for much of his career. But in 2024, it became clear that Aiyuk is now the new WR1 on the depth chart.

The organization will not be able to hold on to a pair of expensive receivers. Not because they don’t want to but because they have handed out huge contracts to other players on the roster. Plus, legendary lineman Trent Williams is currently holding out, and the team will have to fork over a massive extension to starting quarterback Brock Purdy next year.

Deebo Samuel contract: Three years, $71.5 million

That is why San Francisco Chronicle 49ers reporter Mike Silver suggested this week that teams around the league will be sniffing around for a Deebo Samuel trade between now and the trade deadline in November. While he believes a deal is unlikely, if the team’s season heads in an unexpected direction or a player like Ricky Pearsall emerges, it makes a move more possible.

With that in mind, here are five teams that could make a surprise Deebo Samuel trade before Nov. 5.