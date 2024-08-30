NFL insider suggests Denver Broncos turned down blockbuster trade involving star receiver

The Denver Broncos already traded wide receiver Jerry Jeudy early this past offseason after he struggled in Sean Payton’s first season as their head coach.

Jeudy had joined fellow wide receiver Courtland Sutton on the trade block leading as far back as the in-season deadline.

Fast forward heading into the 2024 season, and Sutton’s name is in the news again. It involves what would have been a three-team trade between the Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, San Francisco offered up a third-round pick to Denver in exchange for Sutton. The team would have then turned around and flipped All-Pro receiver Brandon Aiyuk to Pittsburgh. Everything fell apart when Denver dismissed San Francisco’s offer.

There are certainly a lot of layers to this report. San Francisco and Pittsburgh had been engaged in trade talks surrounding Aiyuk in recent weeks. The defending NFC champs were involved in contentious extension talks with Aiyuk as the 26-year-old was set to enter his contract year.

The 49ers even had the parameters of a deal worked out with the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots to move Aiyuk. He didn’t want to go to either team, ending talks in the process.

Now, the entire situation is settled. Earlier on Thursday, multiple media reports indicated that San Francisco had signed Aiyuk to a four-year, $120 million extension. This takes him completely off the block.

As for the Broncos, it never really made sense to trade Sutton. Rookie first-round pick Bo Nix is slated to start at quarterback this season. Moving off his top target would have impacted the first-rounder’s ability to make an impact.

Sutton, 28, recorded 59 receptions for 772 yards and 10 touchdowns a season ago.