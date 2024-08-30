4 NFL players next in line for huge contracts after latest moves

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Brandon Aiyuk are the latest star NFL players to have gotten paid ahead of the 2024 season getting going. This past spring and summer was filled with some absolutely monster deals. Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence reset the quarterback market. Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson did the same at wide receiver. With Week 1 of the regular season almost here, let's look at four other players who could cash in soon.

Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

This one seems rather obvious. After Lamb, Aiyuk and Jefferson all cashed in; Chase wants his from the Bengals. Things have been slow going on this front, with an open concern about their long-term future together. What we do know is that Chase, 24, deserves to be one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL. Since being selected No. 5 overall out of LSU back in 2021, he’s been dominant. That included putting up 100 receptions for 1,216 yards last season. Something in line with the $34 million Lamb is making in Dallas makes sense. Will it get done before Week 1? That’s the major question.

Trent Williams, OT, San Francisco 49ers

Despite signing six-year, $138 million contract back in 2021, Williams remains a holdout. He’s looking iffy for Week 1 against the New York Jets. The 10-time Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer knows his importance to the defending NFC champs. He’s using it as leverage. There is a reason for Williams being stubborn. Other top-end NFL left tackles have gotten paid recently. That included Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tristan Wirfs netting a five-year, $140.6 million deal during the summer. Williams deserves a raise.

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos

One of the best pure players from the 2021 NFL Draft, Surtain II was eligible for an extension for the first time in his career this past offseason. It led to some whispers about a potential trade. But Denver views the former Alabama standout as a franchise cornerstone with the team in rebuild mode. Locking him up long term right now makes sense. In three NFL seasons, Surtain II, has racked up 36 passes defended and seven interceptions. He’s a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro. Expect Surtain II to reset the cornerback market. That is to say, north of the $21 million annually Jaire Alexander is earning with the Green Bay Packers.

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

