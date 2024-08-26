Trent Williams’ Holdout: Could It Derail the 49ers Season?

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers are facing a big challenge with their star left tackle, Trent Williams, who is holding out for a contract adjustment. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Williams is sticking to his guns and will not report anytime soon until his contract is restructured.

Williams, who has three years left on his existing contract, is a three-time first-team All-Pro and a key ingredient in Kyle Shanahan’s offense in San Francisco. This holdout could drag on as the regular season approaches and impact the 49ers standing in the NFC West.

With preseason over, Trent Williams plans to continue his holdout unless his contract is reworked, placing Week 1 availability for #49ers into focus.



(With @CrisAlexESPN) pic.twitter.com/ETPlNOAN3n — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 26, 2024

Williams, who has amassed around $150 million in his career, seems to be taking it easy during his holdout. He’s been hitting the golf course and avoiding the team while following his training routine, the report says. Williams doesn’t seem eager to rush back despite not being around and appears unfazed by the ongoing standoff. Despite being considered one of the best left tackles in the NFL, he’s currently ranked fourth in pay at his position. Christian Darisaw of the Minnesota Vikings owns the distinction as the highest-paid left tackle in the league, pulling down an annual salary of $26 million. Williams’ current deal would pay him over $23 million for the 2024 season.

The 49ers are not only facing challenges with Williams and his holdout. They are also trying to sign disgruntled wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Aiyuk also wants a new deal and asked to be traded earlier this summer before returning to the negotiating table with the 49ers. They’re exploring ways to make things right with Williams, like increasing guaranteed money in his contract, but they’re optimistic that he’ll come back into play as an All-Pro tackle soon.

While anything could happen between now and the kickoff of the 49ers season next week, it looks like Williams is comfortable sitting out until the team agrees to his demands.