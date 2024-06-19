2024 San Francisco 49ers training camp preview: Storylines, matchups, dates and more

Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Our San Francisco 49ers training camp preview ahead of the 2024 season is now here. The defending NFC champs will look to get over the hump this season after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in February's Super Bowl. There are several storylines heading into camp, including the status of star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk who was a holdout from mandatory minicamp due to a contract issue. Here, we preview 49ers training camp with all of the logistics as well as top storylines and camp battles.

San Francisco 49ers training camp information

49ers training camp starts with rookies reporting to Santa Clara on July 16. Veterans will follow suit a week later (July 23). The 49ers will hold open practices throughout the summer (dates to be announced). When: July 16

Joint practices: New Orleans Saints (Aug. 14-15)

San Francisco 49ers preseason schedule

The San Francisco 49ers will play three preseason games ahead of their regular season opener. That includes one nationally televised affair. @ Tennessee Titans — Aug. 10, 7:00 PM ET (KPIX)

New Orleans Saints — Aug. 18, 8:00 PM ET (FOX)

@ Las Vegas Raiders — Aug. 23, 10:00 PM ET (KPIX)

Where is San Francisco 49ers training camp 2024?

49ers training camp has been held in Santa Clara since all the way back in 2003. Once the team moved from San Francisco, camp started to take place outside the SAP Performance Facility, adjacent to Levi’s Stadium.

Key storyline for 49ers training camp: Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk was absent from mandatory minicamp as the star wide receiver seeks a contract extension. The 26-year-old pass-catcher is set to earn $14.12 million in the final year of his rookie contract. With the wide receiver market taking off big time this offseason, he's said to be seeking at least $30 million annually. It has led to renewed rumors about a potential trade. Aiyuk recorded 75 receptions for 1,342 yards a season ago.

Key storyline for 49ers training camp: Charvarius Ward

Ward has not gotten as much press. But the Pro Bowl cornerback is also entering the final year of his contract. He was brilliant in 2023, giving up a mere 54.1% completion and 64.5 QB rating while recording five interceptions. Ward also led the NFL with 23 passes defended. As of right now, Ward's average annual salary of $13.5 million ranks 12th among cornerbacks. He's obviously outplayed that. Will he potentially join Aiyuk as a holdout from 49ers camp?

Key storyline for 49ers training camp: Potential free agent additions

San Francisco heads into camp with $31.9 million to spend under the salary cap. Most of the heavy work has already been done to build the 49ers' roster in 2024. However, what we see in training camp could lead to some late additions. It'll be interesting to see how the safety position plays out and whether these 49ers kick the tires on former All-Pro Jamal Adams. Outside cornerback and EDGE pass rush are two other positions to keep an eye on.

Player to watch: Ricky Pearsall, wide receiver

San Francisco shocked the football world when it took Pearsall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Since then, he’s been a major storyline throughout the offseason. The former Florida Gators receiver looks every bit the part in Kyle Shanahan’s offensive system. He could very well earn the starting slot role with a solid performance during 49ers training camp.

Player to watch: Dee Winters

San Francisco will be without star linebacker Dre Greenlaw for a while after he suffered a torn Achilles in the Super Bowl. The team did sign former Green Bay Packers All-Pro De'Vondre Campbell in NFL free agency. He's not guaranteed to start Week 1, with Winters getting an opportunity. The former fifth-round pick from TCU saw action primarily on special teams as a rookie. But the 49ers are said to be high on him.

San Francisco 49ers training camp battle: Backup quarterback

Sam Darnold left in free agency for what is likely going to be a starting role with the Minnesota Vikings. This left a hole behind Brock Purdy at quarterback. In turn, the 49ers signed veteran Joshua Dobbs to compete with Brandon Allen for the QB2 spot. It’s no small thing in an NFL that saw a quarter of the teams missing their starters for at least half of the 2023 season due to injury.

San Francisco 49ers training camp battle: Right guard

