10 Impact NFL players who could soon be available before final roster cuts, including Malik Willis and Bailey Zappe

As NFL teams look to shrink their rosters in preparation for Week 1 in the 2024 NFL regular season, quite a few impact players could soon become available in free agency. For many organizations around the NFL, the next few days will see front offices forced to make several difficult decisions. Talent evaluators will be looking hard at preseason games this week and need to decide which players must remain on the 53-man roster for Week 1 in a couple of weeks. However, failures with one team could lead to new opportunities with others. With that in mind, let’s look at 10 impact players who could become free agents ahead of the league’s final cutdown day on August 27.

Malik Willis

There was a lot of buzz about the potential of Liberty star Malik Willis before the 2022 NFL Draft. However, after 11 appearances for the Tennessee Titans, Willis is looking like a draft bust. However, as Geno Smith's surprise resurgence with the Seattle Seahawks has shown, a different environment and system can make a big difference. With a good backup quarterback as important as ever Willis is sure to get an opportunity with a QB-needy team if he is cut by the Titans.

Allen Robinson II

Allen Robinson II is a one-time Pro Bowler who has three over 1,000-yard seasons during his 10-year career. Unfortunately, injuries have had a major effect and despite playing in 17 games last year for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he only managed 280 receiving yards. He could be a final cut by the New York Giants. But considering his resume, he is worth a look for a contender in need of a proven third or fourth receiver.

Kadarius Toney

Kadarius Toney was the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, his attitude and injury history led to him being traded out of New York and he seems to be wearing out his welcome in Kansas City. Toney seems headed to be a draft bust. But considering the potential he showed at Florida, a receiver-desperate team could give him another chance and hope he wisens up from knowing his NFL career could be in jeopardy.

Bailey Zappe

Bailey Zappe gave the New England Patriots offense a small charge during a disastrous season in 2023. But with the team having two talented rookies and Jacoby Brissett in the QB room, Zappe will be the odd man out. He won’t be a star QB in the league but he has the potential to be as good as new Las Vegas Raiders starting QB Gardner Minshew.

Jeff Wilson Jr.

Undrafted 49ers and Dolphins veteran Jeff Wilson Jr. is another player who could be released before the final NFL cutdown day on Aug. 27. The 28-year-old isn't good enough to be an every-down player out of the backfield. However, in an era of running back by committee strategies all over the NFL, Wilson Jr. is a rock-solid player who could help a lot of teams.

Robert Woods

Like Robinson II, Robert Woods is another battled-tested receiver who has had some Pro Bowl-level seasons in the league. And also like Robinson II his best days are behind him and he isn’t the athlete he once was. It’s why he is a candidate to be cut by the Houston Texans. But he is still a player that can be a difference-maker in 2024 on a contending team.

Sterling Shepard

Injuries have killed what once seemed like a promising career for Giants veteran Sterling Shepard. Unfortunately, new surroundings in Tampa Bay have not led to the 31-year-old being guaranteed a roster spot before Aug. 27. He is a candidate to be cut by the Buccaneers but still might get one last chance on a league-minimum deal after being a very good slot receiver not that long ago.

Lewis Cine

When the Minnesota Vikings made Lewis Cine the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft there was hope he could be an anchor of their secondary for the next decade. However, injuries have undercut any success for him in the NFL. It could make him a surprising cut by the Vikings this week. If he is, he would be a very interesting option for a lot of teams who still believe in his upside if he can stay healthy.

Tommy DeVito

Tommy DeVito became a star for a few weeks in New York. The New Jersey native was thrust into a starting role for the Giants and after a few rough outings, he had some shining moments big blue. Unfortunately, the local hero is definitely a cut candidate this week. But quarterbacks are always in need, and signal callers who have had good moments in regular season games will always get consideration for a backup role around the NFL.

Dalton Risner

