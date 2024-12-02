Pittsburgh Steelers insider details why Las Vegas Raiders serious threat to lure away star RB Najee Harris in offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders badly need an upgrade at the running back spot in 2025, and one NFL reporter believes there is a very good chance they will target a talented back from the AFC North this spring.

This season has been a massive disappointment for the Raiders. Especially since they entered their 2024 campaign with a lot of hope. A strong finish in the second half helped Antiono Pierce land the full-time head coach gig and reason for fans to believe Las Vegas could return to the playoffs this season. Instead, they are 2-10 after 13 weeks and headed to having a top-five pick in the NFL Draft.

A lot of blame can go around for the team’s poor play this year. However, two areas that have been disasters are the quarterback and running back spots. The performances of players like Gardner Minshew and Zamir White have made Raiders fans wish they had the likes of Derek Carr and Josh Jacobs back in silver and black.

But there is hope for big upgrades to both spots in the offseason. Especially since the franchise will have premium picks in April’s draft and a lot of money to spend. But it seems when it comes to the RB spot, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers reporter Brian Batko believes a Pittsburgh veteran will be a top free agent target for Vegas in the spring.

Najee Harris stats (2024): 749 rushing yards, 195 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns, 3.9 yards per carry

Could Las Vegas Raiders target Najee Harris in 2025 NFL free agency?

“I think he, too, wouldn’t mind a fresh start,” Batko said about Najee Harris on 93.7 The Fan’s “Joe Starkley Show.” “The team that I mentioned in my chat the other day when someone asked about him was the Las Vegas Raiders.

“We all know Marshawn Lynch was his mentor. Another Oakland guy. They still have the same agent and stuff like that. They’ll be in the position, I think, to draft a rookie and probably pay a running back. So I think that would be pretty cool if Najee ends up in Vegas next year, I just don’t see him back here,” he added.

Najee Harris contract: $2.4 million (2024), free agent in 2025

The first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is on pace for a fourth straight 1,000+ rushing yards season in 2024. The one-time Pro Bowler is one of the underrated backs in the league and has yet to miss a game over his first four seasons in the league.

