Las Vegas Raiders player abruptly retires at the young age of 28

The Las Vegas Raiders added veteran wide receiver Michael Gallup in NFL free agency this past offseason to provide some depth.

Gallup, 28, was a third-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2018 NFL Draft. Including a sophomore season in which he recorded 1,107 yards, Gallup seemed to be a fixture in Dallas.

Fast foward just over a half decade, and the former Colorado State stat has seemingly played his final game. Multiple media reports indicate that Gallup is retiring from the NFL without playing a snap in the Silver and Black.

Gallup’s career in Big D came to a standstill when he suffered a torn ACL late in the 2021 season. He was never able to return to pre-injury form. This past season saw Gallup record just 34 receptions for 418 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games. It led to him falling down the Cowboys’ depth chart.

Las Vegas Raiders depth chart following Michael Gallup retirement

After some trade speculation this past spring, Davante Adams returns to the Raiders for a third season. He’s obviously their WR1. Jakobi Meyers will start as the No. 2 option for either Aidan O’Connell or Gardner Minshew under center.

After that, there is a lot of unknowns. Tre Tucker, D.J. Turner and Jalen Guyton will likely battle it out for the starting slot job in training camp.

It also would not be a surprise if the Raiders added an outside free agent following Gallup’s retirement. Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints could make sense as a possibility.