Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams attempts to quiet trade rumors

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is set to enter his third year with the team. It’s been somewhat of a drama-filled ride for the six-time Pro Bowler with frustration being the name of the game since he came over fom the Green Bay Packers in a blockbuster trade.

This has led to speculation that Adams could very well be dealt ahead of Week 1 in September. While none of the reports have been concrete, there is a lot of smoke on this end.

Most recently, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky noted that Adams will be a member of the New York Jets this coming season.

“I think Davante Adams plays for the Jets this season,” Orlovsky said of Adams. “Have you watched Netflix, the ‘Receiver’ stuff? Have you seen the frustration from Davante Adams? It’s not that much better of a situation (now). The only reason it wouldn’t happen is if he would feel bad about leaving Antonio Pierce, their new head coach.”

This comes on the heels of Adams being seen in Netflix’s “Receiver” docuseries talking about the Raiders’ quarterback situation last season and how he was in favor of them benching then-starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Adams’ agents have already denied trade rumors surrounding their client. He’s now doing the same thing openly.

Related: 3 Las Vegas Raiders players under the most pressure

Davante Adams “locked in with the Raiders”

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s what the star wide receiver had to say about trade rumors surrounding him.

“I’m actively on the Raiders. What do I look like sitting here talking to other people about being on another team? And that’s how I still feel about it right now,” Davante Adams said (h/t NFL.com). “I’m locked in with the Raiders, and I really feel good about this team, and as far as I know they feel good about me.

If that ever changes, if that got to a point where they weren’t feeling the same way, I ain’t done playing, so obviously we would figure out whatever we needed to figure out.”

Adams has three years remaining on his current contract with the Raiders. However, pretty much all of his guarantees on the five-year, $140 million deal come to an end after the 2024 campaign. That’s played a role in trade rumors.

Despite the Raiders’ overall lack of success during Adams’ two-year run in Sin City, he continues to play at a high level. Last season saw the Fresno State product record 103 receptions for 1,155 yards and eight touchdowns despite Vegas starting three different quarterbacks under center.