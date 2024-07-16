Persistent Davante Adams trade rumors continue, ESPN’s Orlovsky: He’ll play for the Jets this season

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The buzz surrounding Davante Adams trade rumors, which suggest he could be traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the New York Jets, is reaching a fever pitch, and it doesn’t seem to be based on anything more than speculation.

On Tuesday morning, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky declared on the show “Get Up” that he believes Adams’ move to the Jets is all but finalized, setting the stage for a reunion with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The past week has been filled with numerous Davante Adams trade rumors, seemingly out of nowhere. The Raiders start training camp this weekend in Southern California.

This speculation follows Adams’ candid remarks in Netflix’s “Receiver” docuseries, where he revealed his involvement in the decision to bench Jimmy Garoppolo during a problematic stretch last season. Adams emphasized that significant changes were necessary to ensure his continued presence with the Raiders. It appears year-old comments from the receiver have fueled this spat of Davante Adams trade rumors.

"I think Davante Adams plays for the Jets this season."



👀 @danorlovsky7 pic.twitter.com/LKnNFGaQuQ — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 16, 2024

“I think Davante Adams plays for the Jets this season,” Orlovsky said today. “Have you watched Netflix, the ‘Receiver’ stuff? Have you seen the frustration from Davante Adams? It’s not that much better of a situation (now). The only reason it wouldn’t happen is if he would feel bad about leaving Antonio Pierce, their new head coach.”

Although Orlovsky doesn’t specifically say the Jets would acquire Adams before the season, former NFL quarterback and current radio and podcast host Boomer Esiason did say he thinks it will happen in “August or September.”

Speculation is based on Adams’ frustration from last season, not the current situation

While Orlovsky is quick to point out the Netflix series and Adams’ comments during last year’s Raiders disaster under fired coach Josh McDaniels, he currently has not made any comments that would lead anyone to believe he would be looking to leave Las Vegas.

Currently, the Raiders are entering training camp with Aidan O’Connell, their 2023 fourth-round pick, and veteran Gardner Minshew competing for the starting quarterback role. O’Connell posted 2,218 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 11 games (10 starts) last season. Minshew recorded 3,305 yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions over 17 games (13 starts) with the Colts.

Despite the quarterback instability, Adams has maintained his high level of play in Las Vegas. The 31-year-old receiver thrived without Rodgers, his former Green Bay Packers teammate, and remains one of the league’s best wideouts. Yet, Rodgers fueled the reunion rumors at the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, expressing his eagerness to play with Adams again.

Even if Adams wanted out, hurdles for Jets would make it hard to trigger the deal

Orlovsky’s Tuesday declaration overlooks several logistical hurdles, even if the Raiders, Jets and Adams were open to a deal. The Jets, who signed Mike Williams to a one-year deal worth up to $15 million to complement Garrett Wilson, currently have $6.25 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap. Adams’ contract would require the acquiring team to absorb a $17.5 million hit this season, the third year of his five-year, $140 million deal. Additionally, the Raiders would likely demand a substantial trade package in return.

Adams, who grew up in California, has also said he wants to be close to family on the West Coast.

“You’ve already gone all-in. You have to make this work,” Orlovsky said on ESPN Tuesday. “If you don’t win the Super Bowl, this will be one of the more disappointing acquisitions and runs and wasted talented teams that we’ve seen in the NFL in many years.”

Trading Adams now makes no sense for the Raiders

Amid the speculation, it’s easy to understand why a pre-season trade of Adams makes zero sense for the Raiders.

Trading away their star receiver would signal a lack of confidence in their playoff aspirations for 2024, which could demoralize the team and its supporters. Adams is a key offensive asset, and parting ways with him before the season starts would undermine their competitiveness. With excitement over the permanent hiring of new head coach Antonio Pierce, the Davante Adams trade rumors appear driven by East Coast media desires — seemingly lobbying for a Rodgers-Adams reunion in New York rather than any solid insider information.

While the prospect of Adams joining the Jets is enticing for New York fans, the practical challenges and strategic implications for the Raiders suggest that these rumors might be more speculative than substantial.