Agents for Davante Adams push back against Las Vegas Raiders trade rumors

There has not been much substantive reporting on star wide receiver Davante Adams and his future with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Despite the obvious frustration Adams displayed in his first two seasons with the Silver and Black, most of the talk has simply been rumors and innuendo.

That was taken to a whole new level recently when ESPN media personality Dan Orlovsky indicated that he believes a move to the New York Jets is all but finalized.

“I think Davante Adams plays for the Jets this season. Have you watched Netflix, the ‘Receiver’ stuff? Have you seen the frustration from Davante Adams? It’s not that much better of a situation (now). The only reason it wouldn’t happen is if he would feel bad about leaving Antonio Pierce, their new head coach.” Report on Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders

Again, this seems to be mere speculation.

It comes after Adams’ appearance on an episode of Netflix’s Receiver series in which the six-time Pro Bowler said that he signed of on the benching of Jimmy Garoppolo last season. It was the continuation of frustration on Adams’ part after he was acquired from the Green Bay Packers in a blockbuster trade ahead of the 2022 season.

Davante Adams’ agents pushes back against Las Vegas Raiders trade rumors

It did not take long for Adams’ agents over at Sun West Sports, Kenny Chapman and Frank Bauer, to completely shoot down these rumors.

“This is baseless, unfounded speculation and Davante is expected to be with the Raiders as there has been absolutely no trade talk – period,” Adams’ agents said, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Adams being linked to the Jets makes sense in that his former quarterback in Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers, is doing his thing for Gang Green.

But it makes absolutely no sense for the Raiders to trade their best receiver. Despite team-wide struggles, he’s recorded 203 receptions for 2,660 yards and 22 touchdowns in two seasons with the team.

Adams, 31, has three years remaining on the extension he signed with the Silver and Black ahead of the 2022 season. This year will certainly be telling on this front. But don’t expect Adams to be moved ahead of Week 1.