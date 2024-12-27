NBA insider provides latest on Jimmy Butler’s status with Miami Heat

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

General Soreness has returned to haunt Jimmy Butler. He missed Thursday’s Miami Heat matchup versus the Orlando Magic with an illness. Now some are wondering if Butler’s absence will linger, right up until the point he’s traded.

However, a new report from a local Heat insider pours cold water onto those theories. Now we know what to expect from Butler and when he’ll return to the Heat lineup.

Jimmy Butler set to return to Miami Heat soon

Jimmy Butler is listed as out for Saturday’s Miami Heat matchup versus the Atlanta Hawks. He’s also listed as out for Sunday’s matchup against the Houston Rockets.

However, according to Heat insider Ira Winderman, Butler is expected to rejoin the team once Miami returns from their three-game home trip. This puts Butler on track to return for Wednesday’s Heat game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Yet, with Heat trade rumors involving Butler continuing to linger, there’s always a possibility that a blockbuster gets pulled off in the near future. Keep in mind that Butler’s essentially on an expiring contract, with him holding a player option for next season. Without an extension, the Butler rumors will continue to swirl.

