NFL insider suggests Indianapolis Colts could add two-time Pro Bowl safety

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach Shane Steichen still led the Indianapolis Colts to a strong season, finishing at 9-8 in what ended up being a competitive AFC South division in 2023. It was far from where most teams want to finish, but considering the Colts only got four starts out of Anthony Richardson before he was ruled out with a season-ending injury, a second-place finish in their division is respectable.

But now that their offensive leader is back, the Colts know the type of opportunity they have heading into a new season. The Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans all believe they’ve improved their rosters too, so the Colts can’t simply rely on Richardson’s return leading to taking the division crown. More additions may be necessary.

Yet, one NFL insider believes Indianapolis GM Chris Ballard could soon address one of the Colts’ biggest needs.

Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2025 winner

Justin Simmons linked to Indianapolis Colts

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Simmons is arguably the best free agent available. The two-time Pro Bowl safety was cut loose by the Denver Broncos back in March. For whatever reason, he hasn’t been able to find a new home. Whether that’s due to his contract demands or possibly just due to him biding his time, waiting to find the right opportunity that allows him to start for a contender remains to be seen.

However, the Colts could offer Simmons both a chance to start for a competitive team plus an enticing contract. They currently have just over $24 million in cap space, which is more than enough to get the 30-year-old under contract while still having money leftover to address other potential needs that may emerge.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, he wouldn’t be surprised if Simmons and the Colts came to a contract agreement before the 2024 season kicks off.

“How the young corners come along is one. Another is who’ll be playing opposite Julian Blackmon at safety. Nick Cross, Ronnie Harrison Jr. and Rodney Thomas II are battling for the assignment, and I wouldn’t rule out a run at a vet like free agent Justin Simmons, depending on how that competition goes. Also, depth behind Jonathan Taylor at tailback is a bit murky. Trey Sermon’s had a nice camp, but there are questions beyond that, which makes that another area where the Colts could add a piece or two before the season starts.” Albert Breer

If Simmons was signed, there wouldn’t be any need to have a competition at safety. The four-time second-team All-Pro would easily win that battle. He’d also bring more veteran leadership to a secondary that could use more experience. On paper, it’s the perfect fit.

Related: See where Anthony Richardson lands in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB Rankings