Houston Astros GM reveals plans ‘to go big’ for a top-line starter before July 30: 4 potential targets including Blake Snell

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown plans to go big game hunting on the pitching market before the trade deadline. And some intriguing options could be available over the next week.

The Astros are one of the biggest stories in baseball over the last few weeks. After struggling mightily for much of the first half, they have caught fire and are now tied atop the American League West standings. After weeks of being looked at as potential sellers before the deadline, Houston is sure to be looking to add instead of subtract.

On Monday, GM Dana Brown confirmed as much. However, he revealed that they are not only looking at bolstering their starting rotation, but the team is looking to land a front-line pitcher before July 30.

“Try to go big and see if there’s a deal that makes sense for the organization,” Brown said on MLB Network Radio this week. “If that doesn’t work, we’ll go down to mid-level and hopefully we can land something there. But it doesn’t hurt to ask. When you go through this, ask and thou shall receive sometimes. We want to try to go big, and if we can’t get the big thing done, we’ll try to go mid-level so we can get through this.”

With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the bigger names the Houston Astros might be able to acquire before this month’s trade deadline.

4 big-name pitchers the Houston Astros could target before the MLB trade deadline

Blake Snell

After sitting out for much of spring training and joining the San Francisco Giants early in the regular season, Blake Snell has had a rough 2024. He has dealt with injuries and stuff that has not been on the level of what he showed in 2023. However, in recent starts, the reigning NL Cy Young has looked much better and he would be a big addition for the second half.

His $38.5 million player option for next season could make a deal problematic. But the expectation has long been that Snell will opt out to test free agency again this winter. A strong second half on a serious World Series contender likely avoids that bill for the Astros in 2025.

Max Scherzer

Yes, Texas Rangers ace Max Scherzer has recently suggested he will not waive his no-trade clause for a third season. But if he can depart a sinking shipping in Arlington, to stay in state with a title contender, would you be surprised if he did waive that no trade? The biggest obstacle to getting a trade done is if the Rangers would prefer to finish paying off what is left on the future Hall-of-Famer’s contract instead of helping a top-division rival.

Yusei Kikuchi

There has been a lot of talk about players the Toronto Blue Jays could trade this week. However, the one with the best chance of being moved is probably starter Yusei Kikuchi. The one-time All-Star is having a down year, but on a better team, he could be an impact addition down the stretch. Plus, he comes off the books after this season.

Tyler Anderson

Two-time All-Star Tyler Anderson is a very good starting pitcher who is flying under the radar with so much attention being on the Garrett Crochet and Tarik Skubal markets. The 34-year-old is having a career year and would be far more affordable than the aforementioned stars. Plus, he is only making $13 million next season.

But similar to Scherzer, the Los Angeles Angels may pass on any deal just to spite a division rival.