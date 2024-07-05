Houston Astros reportedly have ‘dream target’ to fill first base void and it’s not Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

While the Houston Astros have been linked to a potential blockbuster trade for slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., a new report claims the franchise actually has a different “dream target” to fill their massive void at first base.

Over the first month and a half of the season, it looked like the Houston Astros were on course to have their first losing campaign in a decade (not counting the COVID season). However, over the last few weeks, they have won 12 of their last 14 and gone from potential sellers at the trade deadline to a team sure to be buyers.

While they could use improvements at several positions, upgrading first base with an impact bat is a necessity if they hope to compete with the Seattle Mariners for the division title in the second half of the season. And as the Toronto Blue Jays continue to fall out of the playoff race, star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been linked to the Astros as a potential target.

But that may not be the player they want most before July 30.

Christian Walker is reportedly the Houston Astros top target before 2024 trade deadline

However, on Thursday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman offered up a surprising name that allegedly would be the best-case scenario for the organization. “Their dream target is thought to be Diamondbacks 1B Christian Walker, a free agent to be,” he wrote.

The 33-year-old is having a big season just in time for a jump into free agency this winter and he already has 20 home runs and 59 RBIs heading into the MLB games today. Walker also has posted a career-best slugging percentage (.506) and on-base plus slugging percentage (.845) over the first half of the season.

Christian Walker stats (2024): .267 AVG, .339 OBP, .506 SLG, 20 HR, 59 RBI, 53 R

After reaching the World Series last year, the Diamondbacks are two games under .500 and don’t seem like a serious threat to compete for a Wild Card spot at this juncture. So looking to move him while his value is highest, and no guarantees they can re-sign him, would be a sensible decision for Arizona before the July 30 trade deadline.

