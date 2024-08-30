Green Bay Packers to win 2025 Super Bowl? NFL insider and former GM says Jordan Love and the Pack ‘easy’ SB pick

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

A notable NFL analyst for ESPN not only expects the Green Bay Packers to be a playoff team this season, but he sees them beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 Super Bowl.

The Packers are just a few days away from the start of the 2024 NFL season. And there are far higher expectations than this time last year. In August 2023 the hope was that they could be in the chase for a Wild Card spot late in the season with new starting QB Jordan Love. They far exceeded those hopes last year.

Now, with a season as a starter under Love’s belt, multi-time Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs in the backfield, and a fast-improving defense, there is a belief the Packers could be a sleeper team in the NFC this season. Well, add long-time ESPN analyst and former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum to that list.

And on Friday he delivered a pair of bold predictions for the NFC Championship game and Super Bowl 59.

Mike Tannenbaum predicts Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59

“This one’s easy, it’s the Green Bay Packers,” Tannenbaum said during an appearance on “First Take.” “They are young and they are deep. When you start talking about Romeo Dobbs, Christian Watson, and Dontayvion Wicks and Jayden Reed; then you look at two really good tight ends in Tucker Kraft and [Luke] Musgrave. I think they got better at running back.

“The big question I had was the offensive line. They draft Jordan Morgan in the first round. They’ll start him at guard. On the other side of the ball, Rashan Gary will be much better with Lukas Van Ness. So to me, when you talk about a team that’s young and that gets better as the season goes along, I like Detroit and Green Bay in the NFC Championship game,” he added.

“I’ve got Green Bay winning that game then Love over [Patrick] Mahomes in New Orleans and winning the Super Bowl.”

Cheese Head fans around the world will be hoping the former NFL GM and executive is the second coming of Nostradamus this year.

