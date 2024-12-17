PNC Championship 2024: 10 legends competing in Orlando, including Tiger Woods and John Daly

Credit: Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The PNC Championship provides an opportunity to see golf’s best players, both past and present. Previous major champions from both men’s and women’s professional golf come to Florida each year and compete alongside a family member for a weekend to remember. This opportunity is similar to the par-3 contest during Masters week when the player’s relatives come out and participate in the family, festive day. The 2024 PNC Championship begins this weekend at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando. From the 20-team field, here is a look at 10 legends who will take to the green during Thursday’s first round.

Tiger Woods

Out of all the events Tiger Woods has played, he has yet to win a PNC Championship. That is primarily due to the injuries he has faced. He is gearing up for his fifth appearance this week at the Ritz Carlton with his son Charlie, who reportedly is driving the ball north of 180 miles per hour. Team Woods is looking to get over the top. The duo placed second in 2021 and tied for fifth last year. Also read: The Skins Game Returns In 2025: 10 Players We Want To See In Unique Format

Bernhard Langer

One of the game’s best stars of the past, Bernhard Langer, is playing this week and is also the PNC Championship’s reigning champ. The two-time Masters winner is playing alongside his son Jason, who played four years of golf at the University of Penn from 2018-22. Langer has won this event six times, including last year with Jason. Langer also won in both 2014 and 2019 with Jason before going back-to-back in 2005-06 with his other son Stefan. Also read: The list of Masters Champions, including Bernhard Langer

John Daly

Another golf star is playing with his college star son. Two-time major champion John Daly is playing with John Daly II, who is currently a junior at the University of Arkansas. The Dalys won the PNC Championship in 2021 and are looking to strike gold once again in Florida after a runner-up finish the following year.

Nelly Korda

The best player in women’s professional golf is teeing it up this week. World No. 1 Nelly Korda returns and is playing with her father, Petr. Korda, who won seven times this year, including five straight, played in last week’s Grand Thorton Invitational with Daniel Berger, who replaced Tony Finau. Korda and Berger finished 13th. Korda’s father is a former tennis star, highlighted by his 1998 Australian Open win. Related: Where Nelly Korda’s 5 straight LPGA Tour wins stacks up in hstory

Annika Sorenstam

The other women’s professional golf star playing the PNC Championship is 10-time major champion Annika Sorenstam. She is playing alongside her son, Will, who is 13 years old. It is the third time Sorenstam and her son will be teeing it up after finishing 11th last year. Also read: All-time LPGA Major Victories: Who stands on top with 15 major wins and where do the game’s best line up?

Steve Stricker

Getting to play golf with a family member is special. It is always special for Steve Stricker, who is playing with his daughter, Izzi. Even when Stricker was playing on the PGA Tour, his daughters would be on the course with him as his caddie. As a result, it is a great time to create those family memories this week. Also read: Golfers with the most PGA Tour wins of all-time

Lee Trevino

Another men’s golf legend is teeing it up this week in Orlando in Lee Trevino. The 85-year-old is playing alongside his son, Daniel. Trevino won six major championships — two U.S. Opens, PGA Championships, and Open Championships throughout his career. In addition, all six of his major wins came against some of golf’s best players including Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, and Gary Players among others. Related: Where Lee Trevino stands on the all-time major wins list

Gary Player

Speaking of Gary Player, he is teeing it up this week with his grandson Alexander. The nine-time major champion, who turned professional in 1953, is one of five all-time to achieve the career grand slam. That group includes Woods, Nicklaus, Gene Sarazen, and Ben Hogan. At 89 years old, Player is the oldest in the field this week. Related: Ranking the 10 best players of all time, including where Gary Player stands

Nick Faldo

Nick Faldo is competing in this week’s PNC Championship with his son, Matthew. Faldo is a six-time major champion, winning thrice at both the Masters and The Open Championship. He went back-to-back at Augusta National in 1989-90 before winning Green Jacket No. 3 in 1996. Faldo won his three Claret Jugs in a six-year span, winning in 1987, 1990, and 1992. His Open Championship wins in 1987 and 1992 both came at Muirfield, while his 1990 win came at St. Andrews. Also read: Where Nick Faldo stands on the list of Open Championship winners

Fred Couples

