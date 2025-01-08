Golden State Warriors linked to trade for former first-round pick from Eastern Conference, but it’s not Jimmy Butler

A new Golden State Warriors rumor links them to a trade for a defensive-minded former first-round pick from the Eastern Conference.

It has been a rough last month for the Warriors. After getting off to a red-hot start and having one of the best records in the NBA, the team has gone into a nasty tailspin. Since winning five of six late in November, they have lost 15 of their last 21 games.

Related: Golden State Warriors game today – Get details on the upcoming Warriors schedule

It has led to a stunning fall down the standings — and our current NBA power rankings. The organization has been connected to various trades for months. Several of them are for elite stars. However, instead of adding a key piece to make them a title contender, they are now looking to make moves to help salvage a season that is spiraling out of control.

While there has been a lot of speculation about the Warriors being a potential suitor for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, the organization does not seem to be making a serious push for him. However, a new report this week linked the Dubs to a former first-round pick that has yet to live up to expectations.

Golden State Warriors record: 18-18

Golden State Warriors ‘monitoring’ Aaron Nesmith trade market

Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

“The Warriors, sources said, have shown interest in [Aaron] Nesmith and are monitoring the 25-year-old’s status with the Pacers leading up to the trade deadline,” Clutch Points NBA insider Brett Siegel reported. “Originally beginning his career with the Boston Celtics, Nesmith has made a name for himself with the Pacers over the last few seasons as a two-way swingman who can guard multiple positions.

“Leading up to the trade deadline, Golden State is prioritizing secondary talents who can help build a bridge between head coach Steve Kerr’s first and second units. Given his team-friendly contract and his ability to be a catch-and-shoot threat on the wing, Nesmith is a player who can bring a lot to the table for Golden State.”

Aaron Nesmith stats (2024-25): 6 G, 9.2 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 1.0 APG, 0.7 APG, 53% 3PT

The former Celtics first-round pick has been limited to just six games this season due to a serious ankle injury. However, last season was his best as a pro as he posted 12 points and just under four boards a game while shooting 42% from three. In his few games this year he is shooting 53% from behind the arc.

Related: NBA execs say Golden State Warriors ‘logical fit’ to soon make massive trade for this young superstar