NBA execs say Golden State Warriors ‘logical fit’ to soon make massive trade for this young superstar

Some around the NBA believe the most “logical” blockbuster trade the Golden State Warriors could make before next month’s deadline is for one of the league’s most talented but frustrating players.

After a really good start to the season and looking like they might return to being one of the elite teams in the West, the Warriors are in the midst of a nasty slump. They have lost 13 of their last 17 games and have plummeted down the NBA standings.

Golden State has gone from a team hoping to compete for a top-four spot in the playoffs to one that is far from a lock to even reach the Play-In Tournament this spring. Things have gotten so bad that top star Stephen Curry even called for a players-only meeting before their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day.

The Warriors have been linked to trade rumors for months and their sharp decline has only intensified that discourse. One surprise name that has been connected to the franchise recently is two-time All-Star Zion Williamson. On Monday, ESPN NBA insiders Tim MacMahon and Bobby Marks explained why some around the NBA see a Williamson trade as a good fit for Golden State.

Zion Williamson stats (2024-25): 22.7 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 5.3 APG, 0.7 SPG, 33% 3PT

Golden State Warriors a ‘logical fit’ to make Zion Williamson trade?

“ESPN talked to two team executives at the recent G-League showcase in Orlando. And both pointed to Golden State as a logical fit for Williamson,” the outlet reported. “The Warriors have $40 million in expiring contracts. Up to three first-round picks to trade, young players in Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and the $26.2 million salary of Andrew Wiggins.”

Williamson is an undeniably talented player. However, he has missed the majority of three seasons during his six-year career. And has only played in six games this year due to a hamstring injury. However, because of financial and asset limitations, many blockbuster trades will be difficult for the Warriors to make.

Zion Williamson contract: Five years, $197.2 million

There is a lot of risk in a Williamson trade. Nevertheless, he offers an heir apparent to Stephen Curry while also being a huge impact player that could help them compete for a championship during the team legend’s final seasons as well.

