2025 FedEx Cup Standings: Current top 20 players list, and FedEx Cup FAQ

Wondering who are the top players on the current FedEx Cup standings? This space answers that and much more about the current FedEx standings.

FedEx Cup standings 2025

Let’s take a look at the top 20 of the 2025 FedEx Cup Standings after the Farmers Insurance Open.

Standing Player Total Points 1 Hideki Matsuyama 770 2 Sepp Straka 586 3 Nick Taylor 570 4 Harris English 510 5 Sungjae Im 473 6 Collin Morikawa 400 7 Justin Thomas 338 8 Jhonattan Vegas 337 9 Nico Echavarria 327 10 Thomas Detry 319 11 Sam Stevens 311 12 Ludvig Aberg 278 13 Corey Conners 267 14 Harry Hall 255 15 J.J. Spaun 235 16 Jason Day 202 17 Taylor Pendrith 202 18 Keegan Bradley 197 19 Tom Hoge 191 20 Andrew Novak 190

Regular season points breakdown

PGA Tour members earn points toward their FedEx Cup standing at each event when they make the cut. In addition, points are raised depending on the strength of a tournament field.

750 points to winners of The Players Championship and majors

700 points to winners of Signature Events

500 points to Full-Field Events (the two-man events, such as the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, award 400 points to each player on the winning team)

300 points to winners of additional events (i.e. the Barracuda Championship)

During the FedEx Cup playoffs, the points are quadrupled to reward players who get hot and are able to move up in the FedEx Cup standings. A good example is when Lucas Glover won the final regular season event in 2023 to get into the playoffs and won the first leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs to eventually compete in the Tour Championship.

Where are the FedEx Cup Playoffs in 2025

Here are the dates and locations for the three FedEx Cup Playoff events in 2025.

Tournament Date Course & Location FedEx St. Jude Championship Aug. 15-18 TPC Southwind (Memphis, Tenn.) BMW Championship Aug. 22-25 Caves Valley Golf Club (Owings Mills, Mo.) Tour Championship Aug. 29-Sept. 1 East Lake Golf Club (Atlanta)

Where to watch all 3 playoff events

All three events that culminate the FedEx Cup Standings will be televised between NBC and the Golf Channel. In addition, there will be coverage on ESPN+ and Peacock for each event. People also have the opportunity to listen to each FedEx Cup Playoff on Sirius XM.

Who won the FedEx Cup in 2024?

In 2024, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler won the FedEx Cup by four strokes at 30-under par. Scheffler, who began the tournament in the top spot of the FedEx Cup standings, shot all four rounds in the 60s. That included shooting a 7-under 65 in the opening round.

Past FedEx Cup Winners

Here is a look at the past FedEx Cup champions.

Year FedEx Cup Champion 2024 Scottie Scheffler 2023 Viktor Hovland 2022 Rory McIlroy 2021 Patrick Cantlay 2020 Dustin Johnson 2019 Rory McIlroy 2018 Justin Rose 2017 Justin Thomas 2016 Rory McIlroy 2015 Jordan Spieth 2014 Billy Horschel 2013 Henrik Stenson 2012 Brandt Snedeker 2011 Bill Haas 2010 Jim Furyk 2009 Tiger Woods 2008 Vijay Singh 2007 Tiger Woods

