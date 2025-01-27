fbpx

2025 FedEx Cup Standings: Current top 20 players list, and FedEx Cup FAQ

Updated:
FedEx Cup
Wondering who are the top players on the current FedEx Cup standings? This space answers that and much more about the current FedEx standings.

FedEx Cup standings 2025

Let’s take a look at the top 20 of the 2025 FedEx Cup Standings after the Farmers Insurance Open.

StandingPlayerTotal Points
1Hideki Matsuyama770
2Sepp Straka586
3Nick Taylor570
4Harris English510
5Sungjae Im473
6Collin Morikawa400
7Justin Thomas338
8Jhonattan Vegas337
9Nico Echavarria327
10Thomas Detry319
11Sam Stevens311
12Ludvig Aberg278
13Corey Conners267
14Harry Hall255
15J.J. Spaun235
16Jason Day202
17Taylor Pendrith202
18Keegan Bradley197
19Tom Hoge191
20Andrew Novak190

Regular season points breakdown

PGA Tour members earn points toward their FedEx Cup standing at each event when they make the cut. In addition, points are raised depending on the strength of a tournament field.

  • 750 points to winners of The Players Championship and majors
  • 700 points to winners of Signature Events
  • 500 points to Full-Field Events (the two-man events, such as the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, award 400 points to each player on the winning team)
  • 300 points to winners of additional events (i.e. the Barracuda Championship)

During the FedEx Cup playoffs, the points are quadrupled to reward players who get hot and are able to move up in the FedEx Cup standings. A good example is when Lucas Glover won the final regular season event in 2023 to get into the playoffs and won the first leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs to eventually compete in the Tour Championship.

Where are the FedEx Cup Playoffs in 2025

Here are the dates and locations for the three FedEx Cup Playoff events in 2025.

TournamentDateCourse & Location
FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipAug. 15-18TPC Southwind (Memphis, Tenn.)
BMW ChampionshipAug. 22-25Caves Valley Golf Club (Owings Mills, Mo.)
Tour ChampionshipAug. 29-Sept. 1East Lake Golf Club (Atlanta)

Where to watch all 3 playoff events

All three events that culminate the FedEx Cup Standings will be televised between NBC and the Golf Channel. In addition, there will be coverage on ESPN+ and Peacock for each event. People also have the opportunity to listen to each FedEx Cup Playoff on Sirius XM.

Who won the FedEx Cup in 2024?

pga tour
Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

In 2024, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler won the FedEx Cup by four strokes at 30-under par. Scheffler, who began the tournament in the top spot of the FedEx Cup standings, shot all four rounds in the 60s. That included shooting a 7-under 65 in the opening round.

Past FedEx Cup Winners

Here is a look at the past FedEx Cup champions.

YearFedEx Cup Champion
2024Scottie Scheffler
2023Viktor Hovland
2022Rory McIlroy
2021Patrick Cantlay
2020Dustin Johnson
2019Rory McIlroy
2018Justin Rose
2017Justin Thomas
2016Rory McIlroy
2015Jordan Spieth
2014Billy Horschel
2013Henrik Stenson
2012Brandt Snedeker
2011Bill Haas
2010Jim Furyk
2009Tiger Woods
2008Vijay Singh
2007Tiger Woods

