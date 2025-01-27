2025 FedEx Cup Standings: Current top 20 players list, and FedEx Cup FAQ

Wondering who are the top players on the current FedEx Cup standings? This space answers that and much more about the current FedEx standings.
FedEx Cup standings 2025
Let’s take a look at the top 20 of the 2025 FedEx Cup Standings after the Farmers Insurance Open.
|Standing
|Player
|Total Points
|1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|770
|2
|Sepp Straka
|586
|3
|Nick Taylor
|570
|4
|Harris English
|510
|5
|Sungjae Im
|473
|6
|Collin Morikawa
|400
|7
|Justin Thomas
|338
|8
|Jhonattan Vegas
|337
|9
|Nico Echavarria
|327
|10
|Thomas Detry
|319
|11
|Sam Stevens
|311
|12
|Ludvig Aberg
|278
|13
|Corey Conners
|267
|14
|Harry Hall
|255
|15
|J.J. Spaun
|235
|16
|Jason Day
|202
|17
|Taylor Pendrith
|202
|18
|Keegan Bradley
|197
|19
|Tom Hoge
|191
|20
|Andrew Novak
|190
Regular season points breakdown
PGA Tour members earn points toward their FedEx Cup standing at each event when they make the cut. In addition, points are raised depending on the strength of a tournament field.
- 750 points to winners of The Players Championship and majors
- 700 points to winners of Signature Events
- 500 points to Full-Field Events (the two-man events, such as the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, award 400 points to each player on the winning team)
- 300 points to winners of additional events (i.e. the Barracuda Championship)
During the FedEx Cup playoffs, the points are quadrupled to reward players who get hot and are able to move up in the FedEx Cup standings. A good example is when Lucas Glover won the final regular season event in 2023 to get into the playoffs and won the first leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs to eventually compete in the Tour Championship.
Where are the FedEx Cup Playoffs in 2025
Here are the dates and locations for the three FedEx Cup Playoff events in 2025.
|Tournament
|Date
|Course & Location
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Aug. 15-18
|TPC Southwind (Memphis, Tenn.)
|BMW Championship
|Aug. 22-25
|Caves Valley Golf Club (Owings Mills, Mo.)
|Tour Championship
|Aug. 29-Sept. 1
|East Lake Golf Club (Atlanta)
Where to watch all 3 playoff events
All three events that culminate the FedEx Cup Standings will be televised between NBC and the Golf Channel. In addition, there will be coverage on ESPN+ and Peacock for each event. People also have the opportunity to listen to each FedEx Cup Playoff on Sirius XM.
Who won the FedEx Cup in 2024?
In 2024, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler won the FedEx Cup by four strokes at 30-under par. Scheffler, who began the tournament in the top spot of the FedEx Cup standings, shot all four rounds in the 60s. That included shooting a 7-under 65 in the opening round.
Past FedEx Cup Winners
Here is a look at the past FedEx Cup champions.
|Year
|FedEx Cup Champion
|2024
|Scottie Scheffler
|2023
|Viktor Hovland
|2022
|Rory McIlroy
|2021
|Patrick Cantlay
|2020
|Dustin Johnson
|2019
|Rory McIlroy
|2018
|Justin Rose
|2017
|Justin Thomas
|2016
|Rory McIlroy
|2015
|Jordan Spieth
|2014
|Billy Horschel
|2013
|Henrik Stenson
|2012
|Brandt Snedeker
|2011
|Bill Haas
|2010
|Jim Furyk
|2009
|Tiger Woods
|2008
|Vijay Singh
|2007
|Tiger Woods