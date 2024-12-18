Denver Nuggets eyeing trade for All-Star scorer

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

When Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets won the NBA Finals at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, it felt like the Association was about to see a dynasty form. Yet, the Nuggets got eliminated in the Western Conference Semifinals the next season, despite winning more games than the previous year (57 compared to 53).

But this year’s Nuggets team appears to have taken a slight step backward, with Denver entering NBA games today at 14-10. While it’s a long season, some are starting to wonder if the Mile High basketball club will need some reinforcements to truly emerge as top NBA contenders again. Now the latest Nuggets trade rumors indicate a move could be coming soon.

Related: NBA Rookie of the Year 2024-25: Jared McCain and Dalton Knecht lead crowded pack

Denver Nuggets trade rumors link team to Zach LaVine and Brandon Ingram

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Denver Nuggets don’t have to worry about the production of three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. He’s on track to win his fourth MVP award, averaging a career-high 30.9 PPG while hauling down 13.3 RPG and dishing a personal best 9.9 APG. Jokic is playing lights out, but he could use a boost from his teammates.

Yet, it’s possible that the Nuggets are getting ready to make a sizable trade to upgrade Mike Malone’s roster.

According to The Athletic’s Tony Jones and Sam Amick, the Nuggets have discussed trades for multiple players, including All-Star Zach LaVine. In fact, their interest in LaVine is reportedly “significant.”

“The Nuggets have either expressed interest in, or have had preliminary trade discussions on the following players: Chicago’s Zach Lavine, Washington’s Jordan Poole, Utah’s Jordan Clarkson, Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter, Brooklyn’s Cam Johnson and Washington’s Jonas Valančiūnas…League sources say the focus on LaVine in recent discussions is significant.” The Athletic on Denver Nuggets trade rumors

LaVine has been on the trade block for multiple years now, so if Denver presents a respectable offer, it shouldn’t be difficult prying him away from Chicago. But he’s not the only All-Star Denver has discussed.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Nuggets have also considered trades for Brandon Ingram from the Pelicans. Though, such a move may require parting with Michael Porter Jr.

Re: The Athletic report on the Nuggets’ search for a scorer, I’ve heard Brandon Ingram is another player among the group on their radar. FWIW: the clearest pathway for Denver to make a trade for a big scorer with a significant salary would be to include Michael Porter Jr. in deal — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 18, 2024

Other pieces that may be included feature Zeke Nnaji and/or draft pick compensation. Porter is in the midst of a mini-breakout season but is under contract through 2026-27, so Denver may not be too eager to trade their 26-year-old.

Related: NBA MVP race 2024-25: Nikola Jokic positions as NBA MVP favorite