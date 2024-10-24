Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds reportedly shot in head after leaving strip club

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

A Denver Broncos player was reportedly shot in the back of the head after leaving a strip club last Friday.

According to court documents obtained by 9NEWS in Denver, Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds and two other victims were shot around 3 a.m. on Oct. 18 after leaving Shotgun Willies in Glendale, Colorado. Police said they were followed after leaving the club.

The incident happened after the Broncos faced the New Orleans Saints last Thursday night. Reynolds is currently on injured reserve and did not travel with the team.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

There were three different 911 calls following the shooting. When police located the victims, they found that Reynolds had been shot twice — once in the back of the head and the other in his left arm.

Another victim was shot in his back, while a third sustained injuries from shattered glass.

9NEWS reports Reynolds and the two other victims were driving on Interstate 25 when the shooting occurred. Court documents reveal the vehicle had numerous bullet holes.

Reynolds and the two other victims had to ditch the car since it would no longer drive. They were still being shot at while they were on foot, according to court documents.

Related: Denver Broncos head coach reveals wild detail on how fast he was sold on Bo Nix being next starting QB

Denver Police make arrests in Josh Reynolds shooting case

9NEWS reports Denver Police have arrested two suspects in the case — Burr Charlesworth and Luis Mendoza.

Video from the strip club allegedly shows Mendoza entering shortly after midnight and watched the victims. The suspect reportedly followed Reynolds and the two other victims out the door around 2:45 a.m.

Court documents reportedly show that three vehicles followed the victims out of the parking lot.

Charlesworth allegedly told authorities that he was “helping” out a friend who asked him to follow Reynolds and his friends due to a prior conflict. He claimed that he never fired at them and that the gunfire came from other vehicles.

In a statement to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Broncos say that Reynolds is OK following the shooting.

“Josh Reynolds was a victim of a shooting on Friday in Denver and received treatment for minor injuries,” the Broncos said in a statement. “Out of respect for the legal process, we will defer further comment on this matter to the authorities.”

Broncos WR Josh Reynolds is said to be OK after being the victim in a shooting Friday in Denver.



A statement from the team:

“Josh Reynolds was a victim of a shooting on Friday in Denver and received treatment for minor injuries. Out of respect for the legal process, we will… pic.twitter.com/ScWZkrqOs6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2024

This is Reynolds’ first season with the Broncos. He’s previously played for the Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans, and the Detroit Lions during his eight-year career.

Related: How To Watch Denver Broncos Games Live