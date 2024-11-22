Why did Daniel Jones appear on Dallas Cowboys’ roster page right after getting released by New York Giants?

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Let the conspiracy theories begin!

Shortly after being released by the New York Giants, Daniel Jones briefly appeared on the Dallas Cowboys’ roster website page.

The Cowboys currently have Daniel Jones listed on their website 👀 pic.twitter.com/Mw4nLlF1vD — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) November 22, 2024

Somehow, Jones’ bio appeared under Cowboys punter Bryan Anger’s name. It was immediately removed after social media users pointed it out. The cause of Jones’ bio appearing on the Cowboys’ roster page remains unknown.

Jones was granted his release on Friday after the Giants benched him for Tommy DeVito. New York is 2-8 on the season and going nowhere. If Jones were to get hurt at any point during the rest of the season, the Giants would have been responsible for a guaranteed $23 million injury clause for 2025.

Jones will be placed on waivers and will become a free agent if he’s not claimed. Some fans are hoping the Cowboys will sign him, especially since Dallas faces the Giants on Thanksgiving Day.

However, one Cowboys executive is dampening those expectations.

Dallas Cowboys exec reveals team not interested in Daniel Jones

With Dak Prescott out for the season with a hamstring injury, the team has turned to Cooper Rush, but it hasn’t gone well. In two starts, the Cowboys are 0-2 under Rush, scoring 16 total points, and only one touchdown.

With questions about the quarterback position surrounding the 3-7 Cowboys, executive vice president Stephen Jones told San Antonio Sports Star that they have no interest in bringing Jones onboard.

“No, I think we’re in good shape at our quarterback spot. We think Cooper gives us the best chance to win right now. And certainly we still want to see some. We’ll kind of see how the season goes here. We still really want to see (Trey) Lance and like what he brings to the table. And then, of course, long term, we all know we made our commitment to Dak for the long term,” Jones said, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said on @SASportsStar that they have no interest in adding former Giants QB Daniel Jones.



“No, I think we’re in good shape at our quarterback spot. We think Cooper (Rush) gives us the best chance to win right now. And certainly we still want to see… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 22, 2024

Despite the lack of interest from the Cowboys, quarterback-needy teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers might give Jones a chance this season.

