Daniel Jones to Dallas Cowboys? NFL insider shockingly reveals these New York Giants rivals as potential landing spots for QB

The Daniel Jones Era is officially over with the New York Giants.

On Friday, the Giants granted Jones’ request to be released after he was benched for Tommy DeVito and essentially moved to fourth on the quarterback depth chart.

“Daniel came to see me this morning and asked if we would release him. We mutually agreed that would be best for him and for the team,” Giants president and owner John Mara said in a statement.

“Daniel has been a great representative of our organization, first class in every way. His handling of this situation yesterday exemplifies just that. We are all disappointed in how things have worked out.”

Jones was selected sixth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft as the Giants were looking for him to take over after Eli Manning’s retirement. However, the last six seasons were mostly filled with disappointment.

Jones went 22-44-1 as starter, with 70 touchdowns and 47 interceptions. He had only one season above .500, when the Giants made a playoff run in 2022. The Giants awarded Jones a four-year, $160-million contract following that year, which turned out to be a massive mistake.

The Giants decided to bench Jones after going 2-8, mainly because if he were injured, they would be on the hook for a $23 million injury guarantee for 2025.

Daniel Jones issues an opening statement after his benching:



"The opportunity to play for the New York Giants was truly a dream come true"

During an emotional press conference on Thursday, Jones said goodbye to the Giants and thanked the fans, organization, and teammates.

“There have been some great times, but of course, we all wish there had been more of those. I take full responsibility for my part in not bringing more wins. Nobody wanted to win more games worse than me, and I gave everything I had on the field and in my preparation,” Jones said.

“This season has been disappointing for all, and I wish I could’ve done more. I’m 100 percent accountable for my part. I did not play well enough or consistently enough to help the team get the results.

“The reality of the NFL is that it’s hard to win games, and it requires consistent performance from everyone involved. We didn’t do that well enough, so the idea to change something happens, and I understand.”

Where will Daniel Jones end up next?

Jones will be put through waivers and will most likely go unclaimed since he is still owed $12 million for the rest of the season, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Once Jones clears waivers, he will officially become a free agent.

The big question now is: where does Jones land next?

The Athletic NFL insider Charlotte Carroll revealed two shocking spots that could potentially bring in Jones.

“Some of the teams floating around social media that present the most intriguing options since they’re on the Giants’ remaining schedule: the Dallas Cowboys (Dak Prescott is out for the year and backup Cooper Rush has been struggling) and the Philadelphia Eagles (final game of the year where starters could potentially sit as the Eagles go on a playoff hunt). There are obviously other potential pairings but those two present the most Shakespearean twists,” Carroll reports.

ESPN NFL insider Ben Solak also mentioned the Cowboys as a team that could sign the former first-round quarterback.

“I’m putting the Cowboys here only because they play the Giants next week on Thanksgiving Day, and it would tickle me greatly to see Jones trot out against his former team with exactly 15% of the playbook at his disposal while I’m eating mashed sweet potatoes and pumpkin cheesecake on my couch. Dallas is currently rolling with Cooper Rush following Dak Prescott’s season-ending hamstring injury,” Solak wrote.

As for the Giants, they will most likely be searching for their new face of the franchise in next year’s NFL Draft. Two quarterback prospects will be at the top of their board: Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.

