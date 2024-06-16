Dallas Cowboys reportedly taking new approach to CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott contract talks

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t made NFL news this offseason for their spending, instead, watching as other teams drove up the price for top players at multiple positions with new contract extensions. With both CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott entering contract years, the Cowboys are reportedly making a change.

Lamb is less of a long-term concern for Dallas. While he is in a contract year, making $17.991 million guaranteed in 2024, the team can use the franchise tag on him in 2025. It would still come at a time when the highest-paid wideouts are now making $30-plus million, but there’s no risk of losing him to the open market.

Dak Prescott contract: $55.455 million cap hit in 2024, NFL free agent in 2025

The same can’t be said regarding Prescott. When the Cowboys last signed him to an extension, the contract included both a no-trade clause and language preventing Dallas from using the franchise tag again. because of it, Prescott controls the process and could enter NFL free agency 2025 if team owner Jerry Jones doesn’t offer the contract he’s seeking.

Prescott’s leverage has almost seemed to shape how the team has approached contract negotiations this year. Throughout the offseason, reports have made it clear the two sides haven’t had meaningful talks. There was even well-sourced reporting that Dallas might allow its franchise quarterback to play out his contract year and then revisit a deal in 2025. Evidently, things have changed.

During an appearance on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that the Cowboys now are prioritizing a contract extension with Prescott ahead of new deals for Lamb and edge rusher Micah Parsons.

“The Cowboys have a world of problems here financially with three players they have to sign—Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb as well—but the feeling around the league and sources I’ve talked to is that they want to start with Dak,” Fowler said. “They’ve put it on the table with Dak’s people that ‘Hey look, you’re a priority. We want to try to get something done.’ As far as hard dollars, not a lot of progress yet. I would describe their efforts so far as passive.” Jeremy Fowler on Dallas Cowboys’ contract talks with Dak Prescott

The issue, however, remains that negotiations between the two sides reportedly remain passive. With little progress seemingly being made at the negotiating table and Dallas evidently not eager to break the bank for its star quarterback, an extension for Lamb will also have to wait.

This all comes in the same offseason that has seen Amon-Ra St. Brown, A.J. Brown, Justin Jefferson, DeVonta Smith, Nico Collins and Jayden Waddle all receive contract extensions that have skyrocketed Lamb’s contract demands. Likewise, Trevor Lawrence ($55 million AAV) and Jared Goff ($53 million AAV) signed long-term deals that will push Prescott’s price past $55 million annually.

The Cowboys have put themselves in a position where their biggest stars get to dictate contract negotiations and will have their contract demands justified by deals their peers signed. It also highlights why NFL teams outside of Dallas, prioritize signing their best players to extensions before the market resets itself as it has this year.