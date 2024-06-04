NFL insider reveals potential huge cost of CeeDee Lamb contract extension for Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings made NFL news after agreeing to one of the largest contracts in NFL history. Thanks to that deal, a CeeDee Lamb contract extension will likely cost the Dallas Cowboys even more money.

Throughout the NFL offseason, many teams have been signing their top players to massive extensions that kept resetting the market at positions like quarterback and wide receiver. However, while clubs like the Philadelphia Eagles (A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith) and Detroit Lions (Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown) have prioritized getting deals signed quickly, Dallas has made little effort in pursuing extensions.

CeeDee Lamb contract: $17.991 million salary in 2024 (guaranteed), 2025 NFL free agent

As a result, each contract that comes in has pushed the asking price for Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott even higher. Now that Jefferson is firmly established as the highest-paid wide receiver ever, there appears to be an estimated cost on what the Cowboys’ All-Pro receiver will cost.

NFL Network’s Jane Slater has been told the number Lamb is “going to be looking at” for a long-term deal is between $33 to $34 million per season. Importantly, the guaranteed money is viewed as the “big piece” that will be prioritized in negotiations.

CeeDee Lamb stats: 135 receptions, 1,749 receiving yards, 12 touchdowns in 2023

Jefferson’s $140 million contract came with $110 million guaranteed, the highest figure ever for a non-quarterback including an $88.743 million signing bonus. While Lamb likely won’t reach those figures, he could be looking for a similar percentage of the contract to be guaranteed as Jefferson got.

Fortunately, NFL news on Monday also indicated that Dallas seems to be prioritizing a contract extension with Lamb over talks with Prescott. If that proves to be the case and both sides are committed to getting a deal done, it’s possible Lamb will receive a multi-year extension worth at least $33 million annually before Week 1.

