Dallas Cowboys linked to a pair of former Pro Bowlers to bolster RB room before 2024 NFL season starts

The Dallas Cowboys are not overly confident about their situation at running back this summer, and a top NFL insider believes a pair of former Pro Bowlers are on the team’s radar as late-summer replacements.

The Cowboys will take to the field in their unofficial start to the 2024 season this Sunday in a preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. However, for the last few weeks, the future of stars like CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott has overshadowed the position battles in training camp.

One of the most notable battles is at running back. Cowboys great Ezekiel Elliott is penciled in as the starter after a year away from the team. However, the organization reportedly also has high hopes for youngsters Rico Dowdle and Royce Freeman. Nevertheless, the team knows the position could be a major problem heading into the new season.

That is why they are keeping their eyes and ears open to potential additions before Week 1, and ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler linked Dallas to a pair of former stars in decline on Friday.

Miles Sanders and Dalvin Cook could be late-summer targets for Dallas Cowboys

“They will monitor the Ezekiel Elliott-Rico Dowdle-Royce Freeman experience, while keeping a short list of external options, just in case,” Fowler wrote. “Carolina’s Miles Sanders is on that list. And Dalvin Cook has shown interest in playing for the Cowboys.”

Cook and Sanders both had disappointing seasons in 2023. However, they are also a couple of years removed from Pro Bowl seasons in 2022. So there is reason to believe that in the right situation, they could recapture that elite form they had not long ago.

