Colorado Rockies reportedly listening to trade offers on All-Star hitter, 3 potential landing spots

The Colorado Rockies roster features several prominent MLB trade candidates who would generate significant interest around the league this summer. While many of the top players aren’t available, recent Rockies rumors do reveal one player who could be moved.

Colorado, which has sat near the bottom of the MLB standings for two consecutive years, is one of the worst teams in baseball. Ordinarily, this would lead to a club tearing down its roster and launching into a complete rebuild to prepare for the future.

The Rockies organization operates differently. Colorado rarely becomes full-time sellers at the MLB trade deadline, instead keeping the majority of its best players even when they are at their peak trade value. However, one All-Star from the Rockies lineup appears to be available.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Rockies are listening to trade offers on All-Star catcher Elias Diaz.

Elias Diaz stats (ESPN): .296/.340/.471, .756 OPS, 30 RBI, 5 home runs, 14 doubles in 240 at-bats

Diaz, age 33, earned his first All-Star selection this past season. While he’s missed significant time this season with a calf injury, he returned to the Rockies on June 30. On an expiring contract, Colorado’s willingness to move him could open things up for a few teams who have largely been without quality production at catcher.

Identifying Elias Diaz trade landing spots

One difficulty Colorado will face with inquiring teams is the lack of trade value in catchers. Many clubs are hesitant to acquire an everyday catcher at the MLB trade deadline, in part due to the adjustments it forces a pitching staff to go through. However, Diaz is one of the catchers worth trading for.

Elias Diaz defensive stats: 88th percentile Pop Time, 83rd percentile frame, 90th percentile Fielding Run Value

Delivering All-Star production with the bat and proving to add value defensively, there are a few potential landing spots that stand out.

Chicago Cubs: Not yet out of the playoff picture, a July turnaround could lead to the Chicago Cubs being buyers in late July. Entering MLB games today, Cubs catchers ranked 29th in wRC+ (33) and batting average (.174) this season.

Not yet out of the playoff picture, a July turnaround could lead to the Chicago Cubs being buyers in late July. Entering MLB games today, Cubs catchers ranked 29th in wRC+ (33) and batting average (.174) this season. Seattle Mariners: The Seattle Mariners lineup has been the biggest issue holding this club back in 2024. Elias Diaz could work nicely with a very talented Mariners pitching staff and he’d be a definitive upgrade offensively for Seattle at a position with a combined .208/.289/.415 line this season.

The Seattle Mariners lineup has been the biggest issue holding this club back in 2024. Elias Diaz could work nicely with a very talented Mariners pitching staff and he’d be a definitive upgrade offensively for Seattle at a position with a combined .208/.289/.415 line this season. San Diego Padres – In the thick of the playoff race, the San Diego Padres will want to improve their offensive output at catcher. Across 96 games this season, Padres catchers have combined for a .226/.270/.428 slash line.

