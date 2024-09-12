Deshaun Watson sex assault accuser to meet with NFL as attorney claims they have ‘pertinent’ video

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

A woman who is suing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for sexual assault will soon be meeting with the NFL.

The accuser’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, tells Pro Football Talk, that on top of his client interviewing with the league, he will also be sharing a “pertinent” video.

“We intend to interview with the NFL in two weeks,” Buzbee told Pro Football Talk. “This coming week however I have to go to the Coast Guard hearings in South Carolina regarding the Titan submersible implosion because I represent a victim’s family from that.

“When I return I intend to make my client available for interview along with two individuals who spoke to her immediately after the assault. I also have video to share that will be pertinent.”

What Deshaun Watson Lawsuit Claims

Watson was sued in a Houston courtroom on Monday for allegations of sexual assault and battery. The alleged incident is from October 2020 when Watson he was a member of the Houston Texans.

“Watson grabbed Jane Doe’s leg and positioned her so that she was lying down. Watson then partially disrobed Jane Doe and penetrated her vagina without consent, implicit or explicit. Jane Doe felt paralyzed, unsure if she should risk her safety by trying to stop Watson or endure his assault. Watson roughly sexually assaulted Jane Doe for several minutes in a ‘missionary position’ before grabbing her and flipping her over,” the lawsuit reads, according to Pro Football Talk.

“Watson continued to assault Doe aggressively from behind. Jane Doe finally gathered the courage and strength to escape Watson. Jane Doe quickly ran to her dresser to grab a heavy piece of décor for self-defense and yelled at Watson [to] get out of her apartment. Enraged, Watson stormed out of Jane Doe’s apartment.”

The Browns QB has denied the allegation. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski says Watson will still start against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The NFL doesn’t plan on putting Watson on the commissioner’s exempt list since no criminal charges have been filed. But, things could change after the NFL talks with the accuser.

Over Two Dozen Women Have Accused Watson Of Sex Misconduct

This latest lawsuit comes two years after over two dozen women accused Watson of sexual misconduct during massage sessions while he was with Houston. The quarterback ended up settling 23 out of 24 civil lawsuits. There are two other active lawsuits. He was never criminally charged.

Despite Watson’s alleged sexual harassment, the Browns still decided to trade for the controversial QB and gave him a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

Watson missed the 2021 season after asking for a trade from the Texans and was suspended for 11 games in 2022 over the sexual misconduct allegations. He has only played in 13 games for the Browns over three seasons due to the suspension and injuries.

Watson had an awful Week 1 performance against the Dallas Cowboys, throwing two interceptions and getting sacked six times in the Browns’ 33-17 loss.