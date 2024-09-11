Unique Deshaun Watson contract stipulation that could allow Browns to escape $92 million in guarantees revealed

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

A notable NFL insider has revealed a unique clause in Deshaun Watson’s contract that could allow the Cleveland Browns to free themselves of the massive guarantees left on his deal.

The Browns own a 0-1 record on the current NFL standings after a terrible Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The main reason why was the sad play of their offense. However, much of the blame for that can be heaped on quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The 28-year-old tossed two interceptions, nearly lost a fumble, and posted and ghastly 9.3 quarterback rating. It was just the latest disappointment in a frustrating three-year run with the franchise. In his first two seasons, he only played in 12 games due to suspensions and injuries. And when he’s been on the field he has not looked anything like the three-time Pro Bowler that played for the Texans.

After missing a year and a half of his career due to an ugly sexual assault scandal, Watson has never been the same. And a new lawsuit brought against him this week is not going to help matters. It has further galvanized a discussion in Cleveland on whether the team can detach itself from the five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal they gave him in 2022.

Deshaun Watson contract: Five years, $230 million fully guaranteed

Paragraph 42 of Deshaun Watson’s contract may allow the Browns to escape much of what he’s still owed

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the surface, it seems unlikely. However, this week Pro Football Talk NFL insider Mike Florio revealed that a clause in his contract makes it possible. The outlet obtained the QB’s contract and Paragraph 42 suggests that if Watson is not forthright with the team about potential transgressions that could lead to a lawsuit, it would allow them to opt out of the deal.

“Player hereby represents and warrants (except as otherwise disclosed to club in writing), as of the date hereof, that (1) Player has not been charged with, indicted for, convicted of or pled nolo contendre to any felony and/or misdemeanor involving fraud or moral turpitude, (ii) Player has not engaged in conduct which could subject him to a charge, indictment or conviction of any such offense, and (iii) no circumstances exist that would prevent Player’s continuing availability to the Club for duration of this Contract.” -Paragraph 42 of Deshaun Watson’s contract If Watson has been open about potential issues then the Browns don’t have much ground to stand on. If he didn’t it isn’t an open and shut case either. He might still need to be suspended by the NFL under the Personnal Conduct Policy. If that came to pass, even for just a few games, it could allow the Cleveland Browns to declare a default, void the guarantees, and move on from Watson and the $92 million he is owed the next two seasons.

