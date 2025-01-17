Chicago Cubs rumors name All-Star team started recently pursuing

Credit: David Kohl-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs were linked heavily in MLB rumors early in the winter to a Kyle Tucker trade and talks with the New York Yankees about Cody Bellinger. Within weeks, the two trades were made and now Chicago seems to be laying the groundwork for another big move.

Chicago’s offseason activity kicked off in early December when it traded Isaac Paredes, Hayden Wesneski and Cam Smith to the Houston Astros for Tucker. The perennial All-Star outfielder made Bellinger expendable, resulting in the Belligner trade with the Yankees that landed Cody Poteet.

Related: Chicago Cubs reportedly in the mix for All-Star pitcher

However, there are still some lingering questions regarding the Cubs roster in 2025. Chicago could roll with its top prospect, Matt Shaw, as the starting third baseman on Opening Day. The club has also been linked in MLB rumors to several top starting pitchers on the market, both via trade (Luis Castillo) and free agency (Roki Sasaki). As of now, though, neither acquisition appears likely. Another move could be on the horizon.

According to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, the Cubs front office recently got in contact with agent Scott Boras to open up “casual conversations” about an Alex Bregman contract and the cost of signing him.

Related: Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees competing for risky reliever

Alex Bregman stats (ESPN): .260/.315/.453, .768 OPS, 26 home runs, 75 RBI

Levine did note that Chicago doesn’t want to sign Bregman to a long-term deal and if that’s where either the Detroit Tigers or Boston Red Sox are willing to go, the Cubs are out. However, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic did report that some of the top MLB free agents remaining are now open to short-term deals.

Boras also has a history of negotiating short-term contracts with early opt-out clauses for his players, as he did with Blake Snell and Matt Chapman last offseason when they signed with the San Francisco Giants. If Bregman is willing to take a short-term deal with a higher AAV, he may be part of the Cubs lineup in 2025.

Also Read: Best baseball players of all time