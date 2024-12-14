Chicago Bulls’ asking price for Nikola Vucevic trade revealed

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls may have gotten a fresh start when the 2024-25 NBA season tipped off, but it’s the same story as before. At 11-15, the Bulls are on track to miss the playoffs for the third consecutive season. The few bright spots, if there are any, is that Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine have returned to top form after dealing with injuries.

Even if they’re not winning more, the resurgence of Vooch and LaVine has been a positive development for the Bulls, especially considering each All-Star has been on the trade block for well over a year now. The Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline is still nearly two months away.

Still, non-contenders like the Bulls may be better off becoming sellers now rather than winning a few more meaningless games that don’t lead to a playoff spot, especially when teams have an eye on super-prospect Cooper Flagg.

The Bulls have been willing to part with their All-Stars in recent years, but no one has met Chicago’s asking price. Just how much are the Bulls asking for in exchange for Vucevic?

Chicago Bulls asking for a first-round pick in any Nikola Vucevic trade

Nikola Vucevic has missed just one of the Chicago Bulls’ 26 games this season, and it was due to an illness. Not only has he proven his durability, but he’s also been averaging over 20 points per game for the third time in his career. The previous two times led to his two All-Star appearances.

But he’s also shooting a career-high 47.4% from the perimeter while averaging nearly a double-double per game, showing off his versatility and ability to help his team in multiple areas. There’s no doubt Vucevic has value, but the Bulls haven’t been able to capitalize on it via the trade market.

Yet, now thanks to NBA insider Marc Stein, we know what the Bulls are seeking in any Vucevic trade.

“After failing to extract any draft compensation from Oklahoma City in its Alex Caruso-for-Josh Giddey swap in June, Chicago is said to be seeking a first-round pick to part with center Nikola Vucevic, who has had a tremendous season offensively. The two-time NBA All-Star is averaging 21.0 points and 9.8 rebounds per game while shooting a sizzling 58.7% from the field and 47.4% on 3-pointers” Marc Stein on Chicago Bulls

Vucevic is making $20 million this season. Next year, he’ll be in the final year of his contract, earning a $21.4 million salary. Teams looking to win now should have interest in the 34-year-old center, and others seeking future cap space could value his soon-to-be-expiring contract. Either way, it shouldn’t be too difficult to get a first-round pick in exchange for the 6-foot-10 big.

