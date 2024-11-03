Young, controversial Chicago Bears starter benched for Sunday’s game

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

After suffering a tough, last-second loss on a Hail Mary toss by Jayden Daniels in Week 8, the Chicago Bears are eager to move forward with a win. Their next chance comes today against the Arizona Cardinals, but there are still some after-effects lingering from last week’s loss.

Chicago Bears bench Tyrique Stevenson after taunting during Hail Mary loss

NFL fans saw one of the oddest plays in league history last Sunday, when Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson could be seen taunting fans in the stands even after the ball was snapped. Making matters worse, Stevenson was late to react to Washington’s Hail Mary attempt and even ended up tapping the ball into the hands of receiver Noah Brown.

Stevenson was roasted for his actions, in person, by fans, but the criticism didn’t end there. In today’s world, the 2023 second-round pick also had to face scrutiny online, with everyone and anyone who witnessed the play chiming in.

Now, the Bears have decided to bench the 24-year-old for today’s game against the Cardinals. Once he learned of his demoted role for Sunday’s game, Stevenson reportedly removed himself from practice.

Bears DB Tyrique Stevenson, the player seen talking to fans right before the Commanders' Hail Mary TD last week, pulled himself out of practice after learning of his demotion for his role in the game-losing play. @JayGlazer explains: pic.twitter.com/FEUA2tZ4tM — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 3, 2024

Stevenson has started all seven games for the Bears thus far, yet he won’t be ruled inactive today. He’ll still rotate in with cornerback Terell Smith, but his role will still be reduced compared to his playing time earlier in the year.

Now, Bears insider Courtney Cronin has provided even more context relating to Stevenson’s benching.

Just spoke with a Bears source and can provide context on @JayGlazer's report about Tyrique Stevenson leaving practice Wednesday upon finding out he would not start vs. Arizona.



Bears coaches/execs arrived at the decision to not start Stevenson on Tuesday and relayed that to the… — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) November 3, 2024

