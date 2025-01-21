Most Expensive Sports Divorces: Nine Athletes Who Lost Millions in Settlements

Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

High-profile athletes face not only public pressure but also sometimes tremendous financial losses when their marriages break up. Here are nine of the most expensive sports divorces ever.

9. Hulk Hogan and Linda Claridge (2009): $11 million

The wrestling icon's divorce settlement exceeded $11 million. Claridge received 70% of their liquid assets ($7.44 million), 40% of Hogan's companies, $3 million in property, and several luxury cars. While Hogan avoided alimony payments, the settlement significantly impacted his finances.

8. Thierry Henry and Claire Merry — $16 million

The French soccer star’s divorce from English model Claire Merry cost him $16 million after four years of marriage. The couple, who had a daughter, Téa, split due to Henry’s “unreasonable behavior.”

7. Ryan Giggs and Stacey Cooke (2017): $31 million

The Manchester United legend’s marriage ended after his eight-year affair with his brother’s wife was exposed. While financial details weren’t officially disclosed, reports indicate Cooke received $31 million, half of Giggs’ fortune.

6. Shaquille and Shaunie O’Neal (2011): $33 million

5. Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren (2010): $100 million

4. Greg Norman and Laura Andrassy (2006): $103 million

The Australian golf champion's 25-year marriage ended with Andrassy receiving an initial $50 million payment plus $30.2 million over 15 years. Additional payments brought the total settlement to approximately $103 million.

3. Frank and Jamie McCourt (2011): $130 million

2. Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy (2006): $168 million

The NBA legend's 17-year marriage ended with a settlement of approximately $168 million going to Vanoy, representing roughly half of Jordan's wealth at the time.

1. Roman Abramovich and Irina Malandina (2007): $300 million

