Most Expensive Sports Divorces: Nine Athletes Who Lost Millions in Settlements

High-profile athletes face not only public pressure but also sometimes tremendous financial losses when their marriages break up. Here are nine of the most expensive sports divorces ever.
9. Hulk Hogan and Linda Claridge (2009): $11 million
The wrestling icon’s divorce settlement exceeded $11 million. Claridge received 70% of their liquid assets ($7.44 million), 40% of Hogan’s companies, $3 million in property, and several luxury cars. While Hogan avoided alimony payments, the settlement significantly impacted his finances.
8. Thierry Henry and Claire Merry — $16 million
The French soccer star’s divorce from English model Claire Merry cost him $16 million after four years of marriage. The couple, who had a daughter, Téa, split due to Henry’s “unreasonable behavior.”
7. Ryan Giggs and Stacey Cooke (2017): $31 million
The Manchester United legend’s marriage ended after his eight-year affair with his brother’s wife was exposed. While financial details weren’t officially disclosed, reports indicate Cooke received $31 million, half of Giggs’ fortune.
6. Shaquille and Shaunie O’Neal (2011): $33 million
Despite having a prenuptial agreement, the NBA Hall of Famer’s nine-year marriage ended with Shaunie receiving three properties worth $33 million. Shaq also pays $10,000 monthly in child support for each of their four children.
5. Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren (2010): $100 million
Following Woods’ infidelity scandal, Nordegren received approximately $100 million in their divorce settlement. Despite the public nature of their split, the couple maintains a friendly relationship while co-parenting their children.
4. Greg Norman and Laura Andrassy (2006): $103 million
The Australian golf champion’s 25-year marriage ended with Andrassy receiving an initial $50 million payment plus $30.2 million over 15 years. Additional payments brought the total settlement to approximately $103 million.
3. Frank and Jamie McCourt (2011): $130 million
The former Los Angeles Dodgers owner’s divorce after nearly 30 years of marriage resulted in Jamie receiving approximately $130 million.
2. Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy (2006): $168 million
The NBA legend’s 17-year marriage ended with a settlement of approximately $168 million going to Vanoy, representing roughly half of Jordan’s wealth at the time.
1. Roman Abramovich and Irina Malandina (2007): $300 million
The former Chelsea FC owner’s divorce from his second wife after 16 years of marriage resulted in a $300 million settlement. Malandina received several properties, including two London homes and a $35 million Sussex estate, from the Russian oligarch.