Brooklyn Nets most interested in this eight-time All-NBA talent instead of Jimmy Butler or De’Aaron Fox

The February 6 NBA trade deadline is approaching fast, and the Brooklyn Nets could become active over the next week. Yet, the Nets haven’t been mentioned in any of the biggest NBA trade rumors, like the ones involving Jimmy Butler and/or De’Aaron Fox.

Why not? While both of those All-Stars may prefer landing with a team that can contend for a playoff spot right away this season, the Nets don’t quite qualify in that class.

Still, if they wanted, the Nets could make some compelling trade offers for the players known to be on the trade block. However, recent reports suggest they have a bigger target in mind.

Brooklyn Nets holding out hope for Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

The Brooklyn Nets could very well be sleepers in the Jimmy Butler, De’Aaron Fox, or another blockbuster trade talks. Yet, they could simply choose to patiently wait out the market until an even bigger target becomes available.

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, the Nets would rather sit and wait until Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes available via trade.

“Fox immediately supplants Jimmy Butler atop the list of available game-changers, and Brooklyn sees the Kings guard as a trade target — though sources tell The Post that Giannis Antetokounmpo is still the ultimate prize.” New York Post on Brooklyn Nets waiting on Antetokounmpo trade

Of course, there’s been no indication that the Milwaukee Bucks are considering trading their face of the franchise. Yet, if they do, expect the Nets to be in the mix for the eight-time All-NBA talent.

