Miami Heat reportedly drop Jimmy Butler trade asking price: 6 realistic destinations including the Grizzlies and Mavericks

There has been no bigger story in the NBA right now than the ongoing saga between the Miami Heat and top star Jimmy Butler. The six-time All-Star wants a new max extension the front office has no interest in giving him. While there were trade rumblings in the summer, it seemed like the two sides would be civil, Butler would play out the season, use his player option to opt out this summer, and test free agency.

However, things have gotten ugly over the last month as Jimmy Butler made it publicly clear he was unhappy and wanted to play elsewhere now, not later. It led to a seven-game suspension earlier this month. But things got worse this week when the 35-year-old walked out of practice and the team decided to suspend him indefinitely.

Also Read: Latest NBA power rankings heading into the NBA trade deadline

It put the club in a position where they pretty much have to trade him before next week’s trade deadline. It is likely why new NBA rumors claim the team has lowered their previous asking price to get Butler out of South Beach ASAP. With the Jimmy Butler trade price adjusted, here are six teams with an even better chance of landing the future Hall-of-Famer.