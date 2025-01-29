Miami Heat reportedly drop Jimmy Butler trade asking price: 6 realistic destinations including the Grizzlies and Mavericks

There has been no bigger story in the NBA right now than the ongoing saga between the Miami Heat and top star Jimmy Butler. The six-time All-Star wants a new max extension the front office has no interest in giving him. While there were trade rumblings in the summer, it seemed like the two sides would be civil, Butler would play out the season, use his player option to opt out this summer, and test free agency.
However, things have gotten ugly over the last month as Jimmy Butler made it publicly clear he was unhappy and wanted to play elsewhere now, not later. It led to a seven-game suspension earlier this month. But things got worse this week when the 35-year-old walked out of practice and the team decided to suspend him indefinitely.
It put the club in a position where they pretty much have to trade him before next week’s trade deadline. It is likely why new NBA rumors claim the team has lowered their previous asking price to get Butler out of South Beach ASAP. With the Jimmy Butler trade price adjusted, here are six teams with an even better chance of landing the future Hall-of-Famer.
Memphis Grizzlies
With Ja Morant back fully healthy and his off-the-court life less chaotic, the Memphis Grizzlies have returned to being an elite team in the West. They are a top-scoring team but seem one meaningful piece away from being a serious NBA Finals threat. Jimmy Butler could certainly be that by bringing more defensive intensity and a flair for performing well in the postseason.
The big issue is various reports have suggested he has no interest in playing the rest of the year in Memphis. But things could get desperate in the next few days and that might change his mind.
Milwaukee Bucks
Surprisingly, the Milwaukee Bucks have been linked to a Jimmy Butler trade in recent days. Due to a belief around the game that they are preparing themselves to make an offer soon. While they don’t have great draft assets, they could offer players that could help keep Miami in the playoff chase this season but then come off the books soon. Long-term cap flexibility is something the Heat allegedly covet with a Butler trade.
- Jimmy Butler stats (2024-25): 17.0 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.8 APG, 1.1 SPG, 36% 3PT
Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks were an early team linked to a Butler trade due to the 35-year-old being a Texas native. However, similar to many teams in the early hunt they wouldn’t have the pieces to complete a trade. If Miami has dropped their asking price for the team great it could bring the Mavs back into the mix. Adding Butler and potentially moving Klay Thompson to the bench would strengthen an already good roster.
Philadelphia 76ers
This has been a disastrous season for the Philadelphia 76ers. While the 18-27 team may not be ready to blow things up, they need to consider making moves before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. The Paul George experiment has not worked out at all. Butler was great in his one-year stop in Philly in 2019. If Miami is open to taking George back in a trade that could bring “Playoff Jimmy” back to the “City of Brotherly Love” for the rest of the season.
Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns continue to be the team most linked to a Jimmy Butler trade. Mainly because they reportedly have the most interest and it seems that the feeling is mutual. However, the belief around the game is that multiple teams would need to get involved to make a deal possible. But with Miami’s price dropping, the Suns’ chances of acquiring the six-time All-Star before Feb. 6 are a lot better.
- Jimmy Butler contract: Two years, $101 million (Player option in 2025-26)
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves are another team Butler once starred for that could be an interesting contender for him. They are clearly the losers in the September deal with the Knicks that swapped Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. Recent reports have suggested Minny is open to moving Randle. And the Heat had an interest in trading for him over the summer.
Miami reportedly wants a major player back in any trade. Randle would certainly be a big addition if he can return to his All-Star form of last season.
Jimmy Butler Trade Prediction
Jimmy Butler is going to make life as difficult as possible for the Miami Heat to ensure he goes to his preferred destination. That is Phoenix. While his current team will probably get better offers, expect the six-time All-Star to force his way to the desert.