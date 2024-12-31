Veteran star reportedly wants trade to Dallas Mavericks, but there is one major problem in potental deal

A new Dallas Mavericks rumor claims a young star from the Eastern Conference wants to be traded to Big D. But there is a major issue that makes a deal extremely unlikely.

While the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies have gotten a lot of attention for their returns to prominence this season, the Dallas Mavericks have quietly had another strong season. Heading into the new year the team has one of the best records in the West and remains in striking distance of a top-three seed for the playoffs.

However, last week top star Luka Doncic suffered a serious calf injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for at least the next month. Which could lead to a significant slide for the team down the NBA standings in January. That is unless they make an impact trade that helps fill the void left by the superstar guard.

Over the last few weeks, the team has been linked to several potential trades. Including Miami Heat great Jimmy Butler. However, one name that has been connected to the Mavs since last year is Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma. A new report this week revealed some very positive and negative news about a potential deal.

Kyle Kuzma stats (2024): 15.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.0 APG, 0.5 SPG, 26% 3PT

Kyle Kuzma wants a trade to the Dallas Mavericks?

In a Bleacher Report livestream this week, veteran NBA insider Jake Fischer revealed that sources have informed him that the talented forward “has a lot of interest” in a trade to the Dallas Mavericks before February’s NBA trade deadline. This is interesting because the 29-year-old allegedly turned down a Mavs trade opportunity last year.

After Kuzma passed on the chance to go to Dallas last season, the team instead traded for then-Wizards teammate Daniel Gafford. A player who played a massive role in improving the team’s defense in the second half of last season. And that is why a Kuzma trade is nearly impossible.

Kyle Kuzma contract: Four years, $90 million (Two years left)

Fischer claimed that to make the money work in a Kyle Kuzma trade work Dallas would have to send Gafford back in the deal. But based on conversations he has had with Dallas personnel he sees sacrificing Gafford and other key rotation players in a deal for Kuzma as extremely unlikely.

