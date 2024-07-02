Update provided on Brandon Aiyuk situation with San Francisco 49ers after meeting

Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk requested a meeting with the team’s brass last week. Said meeting came with training camp opening here soon and the two sides involved in what have been contentious extension conversations.

Aiyuk, 26, is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract. The former first-round pick from Arizona State is set to earn $14.12 million. That’s far below market value for someone of his ilk.

It has led to teams calling up the 49ers about a potential trade since before the 2024 NFL Draft started in April. The defending NFC champs have pushed back againt any trade offers, firmly believing that Aiyuk fits into their short-term Super Bowl aspirations and long-term plans.

Brandon Aiyuk stats (2023): 75 receptions, 1,342 yards, 7 TD

Aiyuk’s importance to the 49ers is well-known. Heck, his side is using it as part of negotiations with the 49ers. Last season saw Brock Purdy post a 124.0 QB rating when targeting Aiyuk.

The hold up here is what we’re seeing at wide receiver around the NFL. Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson received a record-breaking deal that pays his $34 million annually. He joined several wide receivers in getting paid big time this offseason. Aiyuk obviously wants his.

Related: Brandon Aiyuk reveals two NFL teams he’d really like to play for

No progress made in Brandon Aiyuk contract talks with San Francisco 49ers

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Media insider Mike Garafolo provided an update on Tuesday relating to Aiyuk’s meeting with the 49ers.

“For Aiyuk and the 49ers, they had conversations recently,” Garafolo said on the NFL Network. “They are no closer to a deal, from my understanding, but they are also no closer to a trade request. That’s never been something that he has explored in this case.”

The bad news? No progress made. The good news? No trade request as of yet. It’s not something that Aiyuk plans on employing heading into training camp, either.

“This was a good meeting. From what I was told, both sides said things that needed to be said and they’re going to keep working. It’s important to note here, there’s never been a trade request from Brandon Aiyuk. That hasn’t changed. The 49ers’ stance hasn’t changed either despite getting trade calls on Aiyuk going back to draft week.” NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported last week

San Francisco is in a tricky situation in that it is already paying top dollar to several guys. That includes Christian McCaffrey’s recent contract extension. Trent Williams, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa and Fred Warner are already among the five highest-paid NFL players at their respective positions.

Aiyuk is said to be seeking a contract that will pay him $30-plus million annually.