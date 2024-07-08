MLB insider names 2 positions Boston Red Sox may target at trade deadline

Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Red Sox rumors in early June hinted at the club being sellers at the MLB trade deadline, moving the likes of Kenley Jansen and Tyler O’Neill. A month later, Boston is shaping up to be one of this year’s buyers on the trade market.

The Red Sox finished June with a 15-10 record, pushing them up the MLB standings and firmly in the mix for one of the American League’s wild-card spots. It has led to the trade rumors surrounding Jansen and O’Neill to cool off, instead being replaced with increased speculation of Boston being buyers.

During an appearance on Fox Sports, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal said he believes the Red Sox could pursue an infielder or starting pitching at the MLB trade deadline.

“What they could use is another starting pitcher. They’ve had great starting pitching all season long, but the problem is they are one injury away from a real problem occurring. Also with them, a middle infielder would be great, someone like Luis Rengifo.” Ken Rosenthal on the Boston Red Sox approach to the MLB trade deadline

Luis Rengifo would be an excellent addition to the Red Sox lineup. A 27-year-old switch hitter, Rengifo is slashing .315/.358/.442 this season with 22 steals and a .800 OPS. However, he’s currently on the injured list and the Los Angeles Angels might not want to move him.

While finding an infielder might prove difficult for Boston, there are plenty of starting pitchers available. If the Red Sox are in the market for a back-end starter who can eat innings and protect them in case of injury, there are trade options like Colorado Rockies’ starter Cal Qunatrill and Texas Rangers’ pitcher Michael Lorenzen.

