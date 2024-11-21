Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays have had rumored talks with 3 top free agent pitchers, including Blake Snell

The Boston Red Sox are among three powerhouse clubs that have not only made pitches to superstar free agent Juan Soto but are also in talks with the top three arms on the open market.

There is no bigger story in baseball at the moment than the grand free agent chase for superstar outfielder Juan Soto. The New York Yankees star was already expected to get a huge pay increase before the 2024 season. However, after an MVP-level campaign this year there is now talk he could break records this offseason.

He is the jewel of this year’s free agency class. And elite teams like the Red Sox, Dodgers, and Blue Jays have all met with him to persuade the four-time All-Star to join their franchise. However, there are also many other impactful players available. Especially when it comes to the starting pitching market.

At the top of this year’s pitching class is Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes and two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell. Furthermore, two-time Atlanta Braves All-Star Max Fried is also available. And it seems that LA, Boston, and Toronto have made overtures to potentially sign those pitchers as well.

Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers have had talks with Blake Snell and Max Fried

On Thursday, The Athletic MLB insider Ken Rosenthal revealed that Snell’s reps have had talks with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. He also suggested conversations with the Toronto Blue Jays could also be on the horizon.

Rosenthal then added that the Sox and Dodgers have also had conversations with Burnes and Fried. Then he threw in one other nugget about the competition at the top of the starting pitching free-agent market. “The Blue Jays, another team linked to Soto, also are pursuing all three pitchers, according to sources briefed on their conversations.”

The trio of teams are expected to be big spenders this offseason. If they don’t land Soto, they are sure to land one of the three aforementioned star pitchers.

