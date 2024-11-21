Boston Red Sox CEO admits ‘extreme urgency’ to sign Juan Soto in new surprisingly bold comments

If any Boston Red Sox fans doubted how serious the team was about signing outfielder Juan Soto, the organization’s CEO made his intention clear on Wednesday he will do whatever it takes to sign the young superstar.

This will be an interesting next few weeks and months for the Red Sox. For a long time, the franchise was always a major player in the offseason free agent and trade markets as they were willing to compete with the richest franchises for top talent. However, things have changed in recent years.

With penalties much more damaging for high-spending teams, Boston has been more careful with their money this decade. And many rumors of interest in big-name talent in recent years ended up being total fabrications. And false hope for fans. That is why many Sox supporters have rolled their eyes at the thought they could beat out teams like the Mets and Yankees for Juan Soto.

However, on Wednesday night CEO Sam Kennedy made some bold comments about how serious the organization is about giving the All-Star a record-breaking contract.

Juan Soto stats (2024): 288 AVG, .419 OBP, .569 SLG, 41 HR, 109 RBI, 128 R

Boston Red Sox CEO claims they will do ‘what it takes’ financially to sign Juan Soto

While at the MLB owners meetings this week, Kennedy claimed that “Even if it takes us over the [competitive balance tax]” the club is willing to do what needs to be done financially to improve the team in a major way this offseason.

“Our priority is 90 to 95 wins, winning the American League East, and winning the division for multiple years,” said Kennedy.

Juan Soto contract (Projection): 15 years, $705 million

The Boston Red Sox only have $109 million on the payroll for next season so they have money to burn. However, when it comes to Soto, there is talk he could command a deal worth close to $700 million. That is a level the organization has been unwilling to get anywhere close to in recent years. However, the CEO revealed the “urgency” inside the club to be a serious contender for a championship again in 2025.

“If that’s what it takes, yeah, absolutely,” Kennedy said about offering a near-record deal to land Soto. “We are investing more than we did last year. We intend to invest going forward. There is an extreme urgency internally to be competing for the American League East Championship. And to set ourselves up for a deep postseason run in 2025 without question.”

