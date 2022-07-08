Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for All Your Streaming Needs

Amazon Prime Day is the multi-national company’s annual 48-hour mega sale that offers discounts on thousands of items on the site. With the 2022 Amazon Prime Day kicking off on Tuesday, July 12, the company’s largest sale of the year is closing in fast.

Although it hasn’t officially started yet, numerous Prime Day deals are already available — for users who are keeping an eye out, at least. This means you don’t need to wait until July 12 to start saving on streaming sticks, streaming devices, and smart TVs listed on the Amazon website or mobile app. If you’re looking for the money-saving deals of the year, read on for some of the best.

Top Amazon Prime Day streaming deals

Amazon Fire TV Cube

Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV

43″ TCL Class 4 Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Cell Phone

Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop with 14-inch Touch Display

Samsung ‘The Frame’ QLED Smart 4K TV

65″ Amazon Omni-Series Fire TV

Toshiba 55-inch Class M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Hands-Free with Alexa

65″ LG C1 Series OLED Smart TV

Amazon Fire TV Cube

Amazon

At 50% off for Prime Day, this Amazon Fire TV Cube is an absolute necessity for cable-cutting households. With a hexa-core processor for ultra-fast 4K streaming, this Fire TV Cube is Amazon’s top-of-the-line Fire TV streaming device. Equipped with Alexa voice control, you can enjoy your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and Peacock, and you can listen to millions of songs completely hands-free. The Fire TV Cube even comes with privacy features like a microphone “Off” button, so Alexa doesn’t listen in when you don’t want her eavesdropping. Catch the 50% off deal on Amazon before it’s gone.

Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV

Amazon

With this Insignia Smart Fire TV, you can ask Alexa to stream your favorite shows and movies, search for titles across apps, switch inputs, and more. With built-in parental controls, you can also monitor what your children watch based on program ratings or entire channels. When you’re ready to watch some late-night movies, you can disable parental controls by simply entering a PIN. This 32-inch Insignia Smart Fire TV is just $99.99, thanks to an $80 Amazon Prime Day discount.

43″ TCL Class 4 Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV

Amazon

With built-in Android TV, Chromecast, Google Assistant, Bluetooth connectivity, and more, this smart TV is the perfect addition for tech-savvy cord-cutters. You’ll get personalized recommendations, can use your phone to cast images, music, or videos, or ask Google Assistant to pull up your favorite streaming apps. The best part? You’ll be able to keep all of your tech in the Android universe. At just $248 for Amazon Prime Day, you can save 29% off the regular price.

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Amazon

With this 50-inch smart Fire TV, you can enjoy breathtaking movies and TV shows at four times the resolution of HD with DTS Studio Sound’s ability to create an immersive audio experience. Equipped with thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa capabilities, this TV has it all. Apple device users can even cast videos, photos, and music to the TV with the simple touch of a button. This Insignia 50-inch Smart Fire TV is currently on sale for $239.99. Grab it fast to save $160!

SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Cell Phone

Amazon

It shouldn’t take much to convince you that this fully-redesigned touch screen flip phone is worth buying. With its water-resistant design and new and improved durable main screen, this phone will last for years to come. You can even check messages, take pictures, and play music without opening your phone using the secondary screen on the outside. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 phone is on sale for less than $892.97, making this deal a must-have.

Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop with 14-inch Touch Display

Amazon

This lightweight product is a two-in-one convertible laptop that folds into a tablet for easy streaming, app-surfing, and more. Its long-lasting battery life will allow you to easily binge-watch your favorite shows without having to worry about where you last left your charger. Perfect for viewing movies and TV shows on the road thanks to its offline downloading capabilities, this Lenovo laptop for $614.98 on Amazon is worth it.

Samsung ‘The Frame’ QLED Smart 4K TV

Amazon

The built-in motion sensor is what makes this Samsung Smart TV so unique. Whenever you enter the room, it activates your TV to display your favorite works of art in 4K resolution. Long after you’ve used your smart TV’s voice command to turn off the latest football game, you can enter the room to see stunning displays from last year’s playoffs, photos from your kids’ kindergarten graduation, or memories from your most recent family vacation. With an adaptive sound that automatically adjusts the TV’s audio, this smart TV is an absolute steal right now at $947.99.

65″ Amazon Omni-Series Fire TV

Amazon

The Amazon Omni-Series Fire TV is Amazon’s top-of-the-line television packed with all the powerful features of the Fire TV plug-in. You’ll have access to hands-free Alexa voice control, Apple TV, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and almost any other streaming service you desire. Plus, with a live guide built into the interface, you’ll have easy and convenient access to the shows and apps you love most. Priced at $499.99 (40% off) for the Amazon Prime Day sale, this TV is an excellent choice.

Toshiba 55-inch Class M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Hands-Free with Alexa

Amazon

The Toshiba M550 Series Smart Fire TV is perfect for streaming. It offers a full suite of features, most of them coming from Amazon’s Fire TV user interface. Just like with a Fire Stick or Fire TV, you’ll have access to voice control with Alexa, and you can easily download your favorite streaming apps. It also has an expanded color spectrum and full-array local dimming for an enhanced viewing experience. This TV even comes with 16 GB of onboard memory, and at just $349.99 right now, you’ll save $450.

65″ LG C1 Series OLED Smart TV

Amazon

The screen on this LG smart TV comes with over 8 million self-lit pixels for a crystal-clear image. Download and stream from your favorite apps, then ask Alexa or Google Assistant to play the next episode of your favorite show to enjoy automatic adjustments to the picture and sound for the ultimate viewing experience. Currently priced at $1,596.99 for Amazon Prime Day, this smart TV is one of the best deals available at the moment, offering over $900 off your purchase.

When did Amazon Prime Day start?

Amazon has been hosting its Prime Day sale each July since 2015. It originally started as a 24-hour sales event to celebrate Amazon’s 20th birthday, and it has grown into a massive sales event available in over 20 countries. The “Prime” in the name refers to the Amazon Prime subscription service that offers free one-day or two-day shipping on various products. Prime subscribers can benefit from exclusive deals, Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service, and the unbelievable deals offered on Amazon Prime Day.

Last year’s Prime Day sale brought Amazon’s third-party sellers the most profitable two-day period ever experienced, helping their businesses grow even more than Amazon itself. Customers spent over $1.9 billion on over 70 million small business products during the promotional period, with more than a 100% increase in sales compared to the October 2020 Prime Day promotion.

How does Amazon Prime Day work?

Amazon Prime Day is a simple concept turned into a massive event. For the duration of the 48-hour (and sometimes even longer) sales, Amazon Prime subscribers can get exclusive discounts on thousands of products across the site. While non-Prime members will still have access to the products, Prime subscribers will have access to extra deals and rock-bottom prices.

To make this event even better, you won’t need any special coupon codes or payment methods. To access Prime Day discounts, all you need to do is log into your Amazon Prime account. Once you’ve logged in, you’ll be able to see the available discounted prices and deals and you start shopping and saving.

Who has access to Amazon Prime Day deals?

Amazon Prime Day deals are usually exclusive to Amazon Prime members. However, if you’re looking for some of the best sales of the year, you can still access Prime Day deals without paying the monthly subscription. With Amazon’s current 30-day free trial for new subscribers, you can access everything Prime Day offers without paying a single dollar.

After your 30-day free trial ends, you’ll be automatically charged $14.99 per month (plus tax) or $139 per year for your Amazon Prime membership. With this subscription, you can access free one- or two-day shipping on tons of Amazon products, stream hit movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video, and get personalized recommendations on daily product deals.

*Prices are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.