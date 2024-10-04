Does Davante Adams want to be traded to the Baltimore Ravens?

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Friday graced us with the latest edition of “As the Davante Adams Saga Turns.”

The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver caused quite a stir after posting a picture of Edgar Allan Poe and a quote from the famous poet to his Instagram Stories. The quote reads, “Believe nothing you hear and half of what you see.”

Oh nothing, just Davante Adams posting a pic of Edgar Allen Poe…

For those who are unfamiliar with Poe, his most famous work is “The Raven,” and he used to live in Baltimore.

Obviously, this got many on social media thinking that Adams was going to be traded to the Ravens or that the All-Pro had his sights set on Baltimore.

Since it was revealed that Adams wanted out of Las Vegas and the Raiders were looking to move him, rumors have taken on a life of their own. Will the New York Jets reunite Adams with Aaron Rodgers? Will the Dallas Cowboys create a 1-2 duo of Adams and CeeDee Lamb? Would the Raiders possibly trade Adams to division-rival Kansas City Chiefs?

NFL Network’s National Insider Ian Rapoport has reported the Ravens, Jets, Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, and San Francisco 49ers are teams Adams would play for or franchises that have inquired about him. Rapoport also stated that Adams “prefers to be traded” to the Jets.

Is a Davante Adams trade on the horizon?

Ravens fans shouldn’t hold their breath hoping that Adams will be Lamar Jackson’s new deep threat.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that nothing is imminent on that front.

Nothing is imminent with a potential Davante Adams trade. Still looking toward next week for things to potentially heat up.

“You can believe at least 25% of this: Nothing is imminent with a potential Davante Adams trade. Still looking toward next week for things to potentially heat up. But this made for a fun Friday afternoon,” Garafolo posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that there’s “nothing going on” with the Ravens and Adams.

I'm told there's "nothing going on" with the #Ravens and #Raiders WR Davante Adams at this time, per source. Yesterday I was also told there was nothing to report on this front.



While the trade market is generally fluid, that's the tone right now. https://t.co/AghKoAucxp — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 4, 2024

Adams will miss a second consecutive game with a hamstring injury.

If Adams doesn’t return to Las Vegas, he leaves after a very impressive 37 games. During that span, he hauled in 221 catches for 2,869 yards and 23 touchdowns.

