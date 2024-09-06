Visiting Atlanta Motor Speedway: What you need to know before visiting the popular race track

Credit: David Yeazell-Imagn Images

If you’re planning a trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway, this comprehensive guide will be very useful. The venue has a rich history. Including Richard Petty’s final race in 1992 and Dale Earnhardt’s nine NASCAR victories. Which is the most at the venue.

Before visiting the popular track, here is everything you need to know about Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Where Is Atlanta Motor Speedway?

Atlanta Motor Speedway is located at 1500 Tara Place in Hampton, Georgia. Just 30 miles south of downtown Atlanta. The track is located along U.S. Route 19/41 and Georgia State Route 20. Making it easily reachable to people from all over the region.

How Long Is the Track?

The track is a 1.54-mile (2. 48 km) quad-oval. It has a steep of 24 degrees which makes it one of the fastest tracks in NASCAR. It has 28-degree turns and can therefore prove to be very demanding for the drivers.

How Big Is the Atlanta Motor Speedway?

All in all, the speedway covers 850 acres of land that holds race tracks, RV camping, and parking spaces. This complex also includes a nine-story condominium building as well as several infield spaces.

How Many People Does the Atlanta Motor Speedway Hold?

The Speedway can hold up to 124,000 spectators at the most. But more recent estimates place the seating capacity around 71,000 owing to the fact that the parent company of the track no longer provides official numbers. This speedway has hosted large events like the NASCAR races and was among the biggest racetracks in the U.S.

Who Owns the Atlanta Motor Speedway?

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (SMI) owned the track since 1990. The current general manager of the track is Brandon Hutchinson. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Speedway Motorsports Inc. owns several other large racetracks all over the United States.

When Was Atlanta Motor Speedway Built?

Construction of the AMS started in 1958 and finished in 1960. It suffered from financial problems during its early years, but it rapidly gained popularity. In 1997, the facility underwent reconfiguration. In 2021, they repaved and reconfigured the track, adding 28 degrees of banking.

Can You Bring Beer to the Atlanta Motor Speedway?

Yes, it’s possible to bring beer into the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Put it in a soft cooler bag, no bigger than 14 “x14”x14″. You can only bring beverages or food items if you keep them in a transparent, clear plastic bag. Glass containers are prohibited.

Does the Atlanta Motor Speedway Have Lights?

Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, the track has lights that enable night races such as the Quaker State 400, which gives a new dimension to the racing experience. Over 1,000 lights are installed on the 1.54-mile track and consumes 1,765,000 watts of electricity.

How Many Laps Is the Quaker State 400?

For NASCAR races, the Quaker State 400 race consists of 260 laps, covering 400 miles.

How Fast Do NASCAR Cars Go at the AMS?

NASCAR cars go anywhere from 180 to 190 MPH during races at AMS. Geoffrey Bodin holds the record for the fastest lap with a speed of 197.478 MPH. It was achieved in 1997 during the qualifying session.

How Much Are Tickets at the Atlanta Motor Speedway?

Admission fees for NASCAR events depend on the particular race and the seating. For the Quaker State 400 on September 8, 2024, the adult ticket prices are between $ 5 and $119. Children under 12 are permitted for a fee of $10 each.

The Daniel Suarez Ticket Package costs $99 and comes with a pre-signed hat plus special seating. Premium experiences such as the Coca-Cola Corner VIP start at $249 per person and consist of the track pass, a garage tour, and exclusive hospitality access.

You can buy tickets on the official website.

Is the Atlanta Motor Speedway a Road Course?

AMS is mainly the oval track. But it also has a road course for special occasions as well. The road course is a slightly shorter 0,7 mile infield course which is used for such events as Legends and Bandolero.

Is There Infield Parking at the Atlanta Motor Speedway?

Yes, the AMS has infield parking, particularly for camping during race events. Entry is through the tunnel between Turns 1 & 2, for vehicles not more than 14 ft 6 inches high. It’s open 24 hours during events from Thursday to Monday. Other infield camping options involve buying parking passes which are sold on the Speedway’s website.

Can You Park an RV at the Atlanta Motor Speedway?

Yes, you can park an RV at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The venue has different RV camping spaces, from those within the infield and near the track. Family RV, premium RV, and trackside terrace RV are available according to the choice of the customer. Some zones have electricity supply and better facilities than the basic camping grounds; some zones only have basic facilities.

How Much Is Parking at the Atlanta Motor Speedway?

Parking in the grass lots is free during the race weekend. But if you wish for more convenient parking, there is reserved parking just within the vicinity of the grandstands for $75 for the whole weekend.