Top 10 NASCAR races that changed the rulebook

NASCAR has seen many races that paved the way for new rules and regulations. These events made the governing body rethink safety, fairness, and the spirit of competition in the sport. Here are 10 NASCAR races that changed the rulebook.

10. The 2022 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville: “Hail Melon” Move Ban

During the 2022 Martinsville race, Ross Chastain pulled off the so-called ‘Hail Melon’ move. In the last lap, Chastain aggressively drove the wall at high speed at turns 3 and 4 to gain five positions and qualify for Championship 4. The move was commendable for its creativity, but at the same time, it was a safety concern. Therefore, starting in the 2023 season, NASCAR introduced a rule punishing such unsafe moves. Now, any attempt to try and make a similar move today would lead to a time or lap penalty. Also Read: The latest on NASCAR and teams’ charter negotiations; how drivers feel

9. 2010 Aarons 499 at Talladega: Two-Car Tandem Drafting Ban

The 2013 Nationwide Series race at Daytona was the turning point of NASCAR’s decision to ban two-car tandem drafting. A spectacular crash happened in this event when Kyle Larson’s car got airborne during a tandem draft. It resulted in debris flying into the stands and injuring over 30 fans. The incident brought to light the risks of tandem drafting. Because of that, NASCAR decided to prohibit it starting in 2014 to enhance the safety of large tracks such as Daytona and Talladega. This rule prohibited drivers from keeping their vehicles stuck bumper-to-bumper to avoid such dangerous situations. Related: 10 best NASCAR drivers of all time

8. The 2002 Pepsi 400 at Daytona: The Green-White-Checkered Finish

The race that played a major role in the integration of the Green-White-Checkered rule was the 2002 Pepsi 400. The last few laps in this race were chaotic, and a big accident happened just before the race ended under caution. There was disappointment from fans because they did not get to witness a competitive finish. This problem was recurrent, and NASCAR introduced the GWC rule in 2004. NASCAR introduced this rule to allow a race to end under a green flag, which would be much more interesting and fair. NASCAR would add extra laps to a race to allow drivers to finish under green flag conditions instead of under caution. Related: 7 NASCAR teams that no longer exist and why

7. 2001 Daytona 500: The Loss of Dale Earnhardt

Dale Earnhardt’s death during the 2001 Daytona 500 changed the face of NASCAR. The series saw several new safety measures introduced. NASCAR formulated the HANS device and put SAFER barriers in the tracks. It also introduced the “free pass” rule to reduce dangers during caution periods. All these changes have greatly enhanced the drivers’ safety. They have played a big role in avoiding tragedies in the sport’s top series since that tragic race. Related: NASCAR’s 6 greatest crossovers into the movies, including Will Ferrell in ‘Talladega Nights’

6. 1990 Atlanta Journal 500: Introduction of the Pit Road Speed Limit

The 1990 Atlanta Journal 500 changed NASCAR in a significant way and brought about pit road speed limits. This shift happened after a fatal mishap on the race track when Mike Rich, a tire changer for Bill Elliott’s car, died on the spot. Coming into the pit, Ricky Rudd spun out and hit the side of Elliott’s car, trapping Rich between the two cars. After this event, NASCAR had to increase safety and avoid similar tragedies in the future. It introduced the pit road speed limits from the 1991 season. Also Read: NASCAR still working towards tire and aero fixes for short tracks

5. 1987 Winston 500 at Talladega: The Restrictor Plate Era Begins

NASCAR’s restrictor plate racing was born after the 1987 Winston 500 at Talladega. In this race, Bobby Allison’s car had a tire blowout at over 200 mph, and the car became airborne and hit the catch fence. This unfortunate event highlighted the hazards of ever-increasing higher speed on the superspeedways. In reply, NASCAR put restrictive plates on the cars to make them slower, specifically at Talladega and Daytona. That rule was a radical change in the sport, decreasing horsepower and focusing on drivers’ skills and tactics. This regulation altered the manner in which races were carried out on such tracks, and restrictor plates became an integral part of NASCAR for many years. Related: The rise and fall of NASCAR’s car models through decades of time

4. 1979 Daytona 500: The First Televised Brawl

The 1979 Daytona 500 was the first NASCAR race to be televised live from beginning to end. And it ended in a spectacular accident and a fight between Cale Yarborough and the Allison brothers.

Although the fight itself did not cause an immediate rule change, it affected the way NASCAR handled on-track fights and drivers’ conduct. This, in turn, forced NASCAR to develop severe penalties for fighting and altercations during and after the races. These rules were meant to preserve the dignity of the sport and ensure that racing remained the central aspect of the sport, not fighting. Related: The 5 best NASCAR races to watch again

3. 1963 National 400 at Charlotte: The Birth of the Fuel Tank Size Limit

In this race, Junior Johnson was cruising and leading the race, but he ran out of gas. As a result, Fred Lorenzen came through and won. The result brought attention to the fuel strategies. Subsequently, NASCAR mandated that the fuel tanks had to be of a prescribed standard size to prevent teams from manipulating the tank sizes to their advantage. This was a very important rule change to equalize the field and enhance safety in general.

This regulation remains one of the cornerstones of NASCAR’s approach to race management and shows how certain turning points in certain races can have a lasting impact on the sport. Also Read: Opinion: This isn’t the ‘had a good points day’ era of NASCAR anymore

2. 1960 Daytona 500: The Tethering of Car Parts

While racing in the 1960 Daytona 500, Bobby Johns’s hood came off his car, creating a hazardous condition on the racing track. This event prompted NASCAR to make a rule change. It’s now a requirement that all car hoods be tied down so that parts that come off during crashes will not become dangerous projectiles, a regulation that is still in force to this day. This rule change was very important for enhancing safety in NASCAR. The tethering of car parts rule was very effective. Indeed, it ensured that even the parts of the cars would not come off when the cars faced rigorous tests such as those encountered in high-speed racing. As a result, it greatly minimized the chances of debris causing detrimental accidents on the track. Related: Historic NASCAR venues: What makes them legendary?

1. 1959 Daytona 500: The First Photo Finish

