7 NASCAR teams that no longer exist and why

Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Over the years, many NASCAR teams have been formed and dissolved, and each of them has its own story of success, challenges, and downfalls. Here are seven NASCAR teams that no longer exist and why.

7. Red Bull Racing Team

Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Red Bull Racing entered NASCAR in 2006 and the energy drink company came into the sport with much fanfare. Although having good drivers like Brian Vickers and Kasey Kahne on board, the team did not manage to secure long-lasting success in the Cup Series. According to Red Bull's management, they pulled the team out of NASCAR in 2011 due to economic hardships and the fact that the team could not gain a competitive edge in the sport.

6. Morgan-McClure Motorsports

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Morgan-McClure Motorsports had its most successful years in the 1990s. The victories included the 1991 and 1994 Daytona 500 with drivers Ernie Irvan and Sterling Marlin. They were famous for their yellow № 4 car and had a long association with Kodak Company. But in 2004 they lost their key drivers and the Kodak partnership and that accelerated the financial issues. Struggles to establish stability through changing drivers and sponsors, as well as co-owner Larry McClure's legal issues, only exacerbated their decline. After a short revival attempt, the team disbanded for the second time in 2012.

5. PPI Motorsports

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cal Wells founded PPI Motorsports in 1979. It initially started in off-road racing and later switched to NASCAR in 2000. The team entered the Cup Series with Scott Pruett driving the №32 Tide car. However, poor performance resulted in Pruett being let go after one season. Ricky Craven signed with the team in 2001 and won the team's only Cup Series win at Martinsville that year. Even with sponsorships from Tide and McDonald's, PPI Motorsports was unable to stay competitive. They had to shut down operations after the 2006 season due to financial difficulties.

4. Larry Hedrick Motorsports

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Business tycoon Larry Hedrick founded Larry Hedrick Motorsport in 1990. This NASCAR team that no longer exists was not very successful in its initial years but picked up in the mid-1990s, with sponsorship from companies such as Kellogg's Corn Flakes and Kodiak. Ricky Craven's Rookie of the Year award in 1995 was the highlight of the team. However, due to financial problems and a failed sponsorship with Big Daddy's BBQ Sauce in 2000, the team was shut down.

3. Mayfield Motorsports

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jeremy Mayfield founded Mayfield Motorsports in 2009 after he could not secure a seat on the grid. The team used the №41 Toyota but failed to qualify for races, only making it five out of ten times. Financial and sponsorship problems led to the team's closure in July 2009. A substance abuse problem ended Mayfield's NASCAR career. Although his team failed to succeed, Mayfield later moved on to start his career in local dirt racing.



2. Robby Gordon Motorsports

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Former driver Robby Gordon started Robby Gordon Motorsports in 2005 after he couldn't secure a ride. The team faced a lot of ups and downs in NASCAR. The team showed its potential, especially when racing on road courses as seen by Robby Gordon's performance. Even though they secured sponsorships with Jim Beam and Monster Energy, the team no longer exists due to financial issues. There were a few moments when they delivered some notable performances; however, they were unable to challenge larger teams. In 2012, Robby Gordon Motorsports decided not to compete full-time in NASCAR any longer and concentrated on other forms of racing, thus leaving the NASCAR series.



1. Michael Waltrip Racing

Credit: Nigel Cook/News-Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC