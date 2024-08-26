Layne Riggs separates shoulder celebrating first NASCAR Truck Series win

Hurt’s so good got a new example on Sunday at the Milwaukee Mile.

Layne Riggs won his first career NASCAR Truck Series race at the Milwaukee Mile but then proceeded to separate his shoulder while celebrating atop of his No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford F-150. He needed to be helped off the truck by his crew, who put the shoulder back in place, and then the celebration resumed.

NASCAR Truck Series driver Layne Riggs celebrated his first career win a little too hard … he dislocated his shoulder 😳



This is actually not the first time it has happened.

Riggs broke his right collarbone in 2018, as detailed in this story in Short Track Scene, while he raced full-time in Late Model Stock Cars in the CARS Tour. He crashed a dirt bike while riding with his father, NASCAR veteran Scott Riggs, during an off-weekend vacation.

At the time, it cost him several months of racing time but the aftereffects still linger to this day.

“I’ve done it before but never in Victory Lane,” Riggs said. “I think it’s No. 9 dislocation of the shoulder. It’s fast jerk motions. And guess I got a little too excited. It’s all good now, and I’ll numb the pain later tonight.”

What causes it to pop out?

“Just little things, like, just little jerks. I just threw my hands up, and it just kind of does, like a weird motion. I’ve done it at the racetrack. I think I was reaching for something in a cabinet one time and it happened. Just really odd times. It hasn’t happened in a couple years, but that’s the least of my concerns right now.”