2024 Summer Olympics Men’s Golf: TV schedule, tee times and more

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The men’s golf event for the 2024 Summer Olympics have arrived in Paris. As a result, 60 players from 32 different countries will be competing for three medals.

Last time out for the Olympics, Xander Schauffele claimed the gold medal in Tokyo and is ready to go back-to-back. In addition, Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia took the silver medal and C.T. Pan took the bronze medal. Pan had to win a seven-man playoff to win the bronze medal as a result of six others being tied for third at the end of regulation.

The event is being held at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France. Subsequently, the course is about 25 miles southwest of Paris and is most notably near the Palace of Versailles.

What channel is the 2024 Summer Olympics men’s golf event on?

The men’s golf event will be televised on the Golf Channel and Peacock.

Television schedule

Accordingly, here is the TV schedule for the men’s golf event.

Round Date Time (ET) TV 1 Thursday Aug. 1 3:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Golf Channel & Peacock 2 Friday Aug. 2 3:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Golf Channel & Peacock 3 Saturday Aug. 3 3:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Golf Channel & Peacock 4 Sunday Aug. 4 3:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Golf Channel & Peacock

What does the winner get?

The winner of the men’s golf event after the last round will receive the coveted gold medal. In addition, the gold medalist will also receive starts in other events. As a result, those earned exemptions will include the Players Championship and the Sentry, assuming the winner is a PGA Tour member.

Also, all players in the field will be competing for world golf rankings points.

2024 Summer Olympics men’s golf course information

Le Golf National is a par-71, measuring 7,174 yards. The club has hosted the DP World Tour’s Open de France in 29 of the last 31 iterations. In addition, Le Golf National was the site for the 2018 Ryder Cup.

During the 2018 Ryder Cup, Team Europe defeated Team USA 17.5-10.5. Therefore, some of those players who competed in that Ryder Cup have made their way back for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

However, the course difficulty will be on display with slick greens, tight and hilly fairways and links-style bunkers. As a result, players will need to control their drives and be able to scramble out of the bunkers, score on the par-5s and do their best to not add strokes on their scorecard. The finishing four holes is the biggest stretch with water in play. As a result, the players need to have the accuracy at that particular time.

Who are some of the top golfers in the 2024 Summer Olympics?

Credit: Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Eight of the top 10 players in the world are competing. As a result, they are highlighted by Schauffele and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who are representing Team USA. Also competing for the United States are Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark.

Rory McIlroy of Ireland, Jon Rahm of Spain, and Viktor Hovland of Norway will also be teeing it up at the Summer Olympics.

In addition, Pan returns looking to defend his bronze medal or go after a different medal. However, Sabbatini did not qualify for this year’s Summer Olympics to defend his silver medal.

Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood are representing Team Great Britain while Hideki Matsuyama and Keita Nakajima represent Team Japan.

Representing the home country of France is Matthieu Pavon and Viktor Perez. As a result, Pavon and Perez will get the opprotunity to compete for a gold medal in front of the home crowd.

Men’s golf tee times

All times ET, player’s country abbreviation in parenthesis

Round 1: 1 tee Round 2: 1 tee Players 3:00 a.m. 4:55 a.m. Victor Perez (FRA), Matthias Schmid (GER), C.T. Pan (TPE) 3:11 a.m. 5:06 a.m. Thorbjorn Olesen (DEN), Alejandro Tosti (ARG), Joaquin Niemann (CHI) 3:22 a.m. 5:17 a.m. Emiliano Grillo (ARG), Alex Noren (SWE), Ryan Fox (NZL) 3:33 a.m. 5:33 a.m. Min Woo Lee (AUS), Corey Conners (CAN), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 3:44 a.m. 5:44 a.m. Wyndham Clark (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Tommy Fleetwood (GBR) 4:55 a.m. 5:55 a.m. Sepp Straka (AUT), Jason Day (AUS), Tom Kim (KOR) 4:11 a.m. 6:06 a.m. Scottie Scheffler (USA), Rory McIlroy (IRL), Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 4:22 a.m. 6:17 a.m. Adrien Dumont de Chassart (BEL), Daniel Hillier (NZL), Guido Migliozzi (ITA) 4:33 a.m. 6:28 a.m. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (THA), Gavin Green (MAS), Gaganjeet Bhullar (IND) 4:44 a.m. 6:39 a.m. Phachara Khongwatmai (THA), Abraham Ancer (MEX), Zecheng Dou (CHN) 4:55 a.m. 3:00 a.m. Yechun Yuan (CHN), Camilo Villegas (COL), Matteo Manassero (ITA) Round 1: 1 tee Round 2 1 tee Players 5:06 a.m. 3:11 a.m. Adrian Meronk (POL), Sami Valimaki (FIN), Daivd Puig, (ESP) 5:17 a.m. 3:22 a.m. Erik van Rooyen (RSA), Keita Nakajima (JPN), Kevin Yu (TPE) 5:33 a.m. 3:33 a.m. Stephan Jaeger (GER), Nicolai Hojgaard (DEN), Thomas Detry (BEL) 5:44 a.m. 3:44 a.m. Byeong Hun An (KOR), Shane Lowry (IRL), Nick Taylor (CAN) 5:55 a.m. 4:55 a.m. Xander Schauffele (USA), Viktor Hovland (NOR), Jon Rahm (ESP) 6:06 a.m. 4:11 a.m. Matthieu Pavon (FRA), Collin Morikawa (USA), Matt Fitzpatrick (GBR) 6:17 a.m. 4:22 a.m. Shubhankar Sharma (IND), Rafa Campos (PUR), Carlos Ortiz (MEX) 6:28 a.m. 4:33 a.m. Nico Echavarria (COL), Mito Pereira (CHI), Kristoffer Ventura (NOR) 6:39 a.m. 4:44 a.m. Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR), Joel Girrbach (SUI), Tapio Pulkkanen (FIN)

