Top All-Star third baseman linked to New York Yankees in latest MLB trade rumors

The New York Yankees came up short in their attempt at winning their 28th World Series title, falling in five games to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has to come up with a way to return with a roster capable of beating the Dodgers and the other 28 teams in MLB.

Like most offseasons, the Yankees will likely spare no expense in their pursuit of another World Series trophy. While they’ll likely want to make sure Juan Soto returns first, the Yankees are expected to chase after several star players this offseason.

New York Yankees mentioned as trade fit for Nolan Arenado

The New York Yankees already have a star-studded roster, yet it still wasn’t enough for Aaron Boone’s team to put up a strong fight in the World Series. Naturally, now the Yankees are expected to be aggressive this offseason, targeting roster upgrades anywhere they can find them.

According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, one trade target who could interest the Yankees is Nolan Arenado. If not the eight-time All-Star and ten-time Gold Glove winner, the Yankees could turn to Willy Adames. Yet, the Yankees are truly “in on everyone” this offseason.

“The Cardinals will consider trading 3B Nolan Arenado, as Katie Woo of The Athletic first reported. Arenado could fit the Yankees or Mets. So could star SS Willy Adames, willing to consider 3B (for the right team). The Yankees are “in on everyone.” That includes Blake Snell, Corbin Burnes and Max Fried, plus top relievers. Though most of the stars become more serious options if Soto isn’t re-signed.” New York Post’s Jon Heyman on Nolan Arenado and Willy Adames

From the way Heyman spins it, the Yankees may only get ultra-aggressive on the trade and free agency market if they don’t win the Juan Soto sweepstakes. Yet, as fun as adding players like Arenado or Adames sounds, losing out on Soto and ending up with lesser talents would be a surefire way to upset the fanbase.

