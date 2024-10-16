Chicago Sky star Angel Reese adds fuel to WNBA lockout rumors: ‘The WNBA don’t pay my bills at all’

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese had a recent moment on social media that further points to a WNBA lockout this winter.

The 2024 season for the WNBA was its best by far when it comes to the financials of the game. The league has made some good progress over the last decade. However, this year’s draft class led by former college stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese was a revelation for the league.

The WNBA set a bunch of records this year, including for attendance, merchandise sales, and television ratings. The impressive numbers came at the perfect time for players because the current collective bargaining agreement expires after this season. Over the last few months, various reports have suggested that the league will make the concessions necessary to avoid a prolonged negotiation process.

However, last week sports business expert Joe Pompliano suggested a lockout is highly likely because the wages for players are surprisingly low and the athletes will feel now is the perfect time to take a stand for better pay.

On Tuesday night Chicago Sky star Angel Reese took to her social media for a live stream and was fielding questions from fans. During the stream, the talented rookie gave ever more evidence that a lockout because of the low pay for players is inevitable.

Angel Reese stats (2024): 13.6 PPG, 13.1 RPG, 1.9 APG, 1.3 SPG,

Angel Reese claims WNBA salary doesn’t cover her rent

“I just hope ya’ll know the WNBA don’t pay my bills at all. I don’t even think it pays one of my bills, literally. I’m trying to think of my rent for where I stay,” Reese said. “I don’t even know my salary.”

A voice can then be heard in the background reminding the WNBA star that it likely does and that she is making $74,000 in 2024. After the pair do some calculations, they then burst into laughter after they realize her salary does not cover her rent payments for this year.

“I’m living beyond my means,” Reese says with a laugh.

It must be noted that Angel Reese admitted that her monthly rent is $8,000 a month. Which is a poor decision by the 22-year-old if she doesn’t even know how much she makes from the league. Since her current sponsorships could dry up at any time.

Nevertheless, the average pay rate for the league is shocking nonetheless and it would be surprising for players to keep the status quo after such a successful season for the league.

